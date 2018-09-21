Cory Frye, author of "Murder in Linn County, Oregon: The True Story of the Legendary Plainview Killings," will be the guest of honor at the October meeting of the Linn County Historical Society.
The meeting will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Lakeside Center of the Mennonite Village, 2180 54th Ave. SE, Albany.
Frye is an editor at the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times. His work has appeared in both publications, as well as in the Salem Statesman Journal and the Portland Oregonian. His book will be available at the meeting for purchase and signing.
The gathering will include a brief business meeting of the historical society, at which officers and directors will be elected and a presentation given about the Shedd Museum.