The Albany Union High School Class of 1969 will celebrate its 50-Year Class Reunion June 28 through 30.
The 50-year celebration will feature an informal reunion kickoff party at 5 p.m. June 28 at Albany American Legion Post 10. The main event will take place at 6 p.m. June 29 at the Albany Senior Center, with dinner, music, dancing and a trivia contest. The celebration will conclude with an All-Classes Reunion on June 29 at South Albany High School.
AUHS 1969 classmates also are invited to participate in a class reunion golf tournament. Those wishing to take part can call tournament coordinator Tony Nova at 541-979-6081.
For more information and registration, email Bill Maddy, 50-Year Class Reunion chairman, at AUHS1969@gmail.com.