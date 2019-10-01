Xan Augerot was just three weeks into her first term as a Benton County commissioner in January 2017 when she voted with the majority in a 2-1 decision that kept Benton County in a class action lawsuit against the state over timber management practices.
If she could turn back time, she said Tuesday, she’d vote differently — although she doubts it would have made much difference in the end.
“If I were to do that vote again, I probably would not opt in,” she said during Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting in Corvallis. “But I was also thinking about the fact that opting out would be a symbolic vote even then, because the lawsuit was going to go forward.”
The suit, filed by Linn County in March 2016 on behalf of 15 counties and more than 100 smaller taxing districts, seeks $1.4 billion in damages from the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging revenues from 650,000 acres of state forest trust lands.
The question of whether to remain a party to the lawsuit divided Benton County residents in early 2017, with opponents arguing that state forests should be managed for environmental, recreational and other values as well as financial returns from timber harvesting. Opinions were split down the middle at an often emotional town hall meeting on Jan. 17 of that year, when more than 40 people stepped to the microphone to speak their minds.
The issue also divided the Benton County Board of Commissioners when it put the county’s participation to a vote one week later, with Augerot and Anne Schuster voting to remain in the suit and Annabelle Jaramillo voting to opt out.
Now, with the lawsuit set to go to trial in Linn County Circuit Court on Oct. 24, a group of former Benton County commissioners and other opponents have petitioned the Benton County board to reconsider its decision to remain in the suit, and a number of them addressed the board on Tuesday.
The county should be supporting environmentally friendly industries such as tourism and outdoor recreation rather than logging and wood products, Reed Wilson told the board.
“We have the opportunity to demonstrate our leadership by rejecting this attempt to prop up a dinosaur industry that relies on a limited resource,” he testified.
“For the future of Oregon’s economy, we need to conserve our forests, not clear-cut them.”
Jim Fairchild pointed out that several former Benton County commissioners were involved in drafting a state rule that defined the “greatest permanent value” of state forest trust lands as including clean air and water, healthy wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities as well as revenues generated by cutting timber.
“After a week of climate change protest actions around the county and around the world, you have a chance to act and be on the right side of history,” Fairchild said. “But you can only do that if you’re on the right side of the table.”
Bob Speaker, who served on the board from 1996 to 2000, gave the commissioners copies of a proposed resolution asking the court's permission to pull out of the lawsuit.
Jaramillo, who is still on the board, said she stands by her 2017 vote.
“My motion was to opt out of the lawsuit,” she said. “My mind hasn’t changed on that. I thought it was against our county values, but I did not prevail.”
With Schuster gone and Augerot having second thoughts, the vote presumably would come out differently today, but County Counsel Vance Croney told the board the question almost certainly is moot at this point.
Daniel Murphy, the judge presiding over the timber lawsuit, set a deadline of Jan. 25, 2017, for parties to the class action to remove themselves from the suit at their own discretion. Since that time, Croney told the board, Murphy has allowed one class member to withdraw, but only after all other parties gave their consent.
The chances of getting all 151 members of the class action to sign off on a request by Benton County to pull out in the three weeks remaining before the trial begins are “extremely unlikely,” Croney said.
In the end, the board declined to put the matter on the agenda for action, effectively ending the possibility of a last-minute withdrawal from the lawsuit.
Commissioner Pat Malone — who was not on the board when it voted to stay in the suit back in early 2017 — suggested there was no point in revisiting the question at this late date.
“This seems like a symbolic (gesture),” he said at Tuesday’s meeting.
“Sometimes symbols are important, but we’re more than 30 months late acting on this.”