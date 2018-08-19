NOTE: The following article originally ran in the Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2005, edition of the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Matthew Fillmore sat under a shade tree Monday evening in Sunset Park as he recalled the good times he's had with a group of friends the past three decades.
The Lebanon man filled out his team's roster in a softball scorebook for what might have been the group's last game.
Six original players remain from Aimee's All Stars, created in 1975 when a group of college friends — most attending Oregon State — formed an intramural softball team.
The team was named for the daughter of Bob and Linda Holk who had recently been born.
A year later, in 1976, they joined a Corvallis Parks & Rec league. They stayed there for 10 years or so; switched to an Albany league for the next 10 years because two games a week was too much; joined a Corvallis master's league and played there before it folded a few years later; and they've been playing in a Corvallis men's league ever since.
In 30 years there's been births and deaths, marriages and deaths.
More than 60 friends and family have filled spots of the Aimee's roster over the years.
Denny Clingenpeel, a member of one of the first teams and a longtime player, passed away in 1996. His son Dusty now plays. Two other second-generation players are also on this year's version of the All Stars.
Rick Crow joined the team in 1981 after taking a sheet metal class from Denny Clingenpeel at Linn-Benton Community College.
The jury is still out on whether this season is the group's last.
The team missed out on this year's C-2 division playoffs despite a 14-13 win Monday, falling short on a tiebreaker.
Thoughts on playing again next year were bantered about as the group met at a local restaurant after the game.
With all the "founding" members now 50-somethings, each has families, some with grandchildren.
With each passing summer it grows harder to find the time, and the body is less willing than the year before.
"We're at the point now where, if we quit playing, what are we going to do?" Fillmore said.
If the answer isn't softball, the group is sure to spend time together away from the diamonds, as they have for the past 30 years.
There's been poker and potlucks, golf tournaments and fishing trips, Halloween parties and boxing pay-per-views.
"Anytime anybody's got something going on, everybody will show up," said Dave Wilson, one of the team's original members.
Fillmore said the discussion after Monday's game leaned toward a return to the field, but he couldn't say for sure.
If they played, Fillmore didn't know if everyone would return. But it would be Aimee's in one form or another.
"If I got a call in February or March, I'll probably be there," said Wilson, now a Salem resident.
The group remains competitive on the field but is much less serious than in the early years.
The team had regular practices and would mow a field behind Holk's house to have somewhere to do fielding drills.
The extra work helped and the team was competitive, having placed second in the league one year and making the state tournament in another.
Now it's pretty much "show up and play."
At the end of each game, the group often heads off to an area watering hole to share a few more hours together and rehash that evening's events.
"As we get thrown out of different places we have to find another place to go," joked Jeff Senders, another original member.
Senders, who attended Linfield, was invited to the original group by friend Sandy Gordon, who now lives in Brownsville.
Tom Hatley of Albany is the other member of the first team.
Senders has sat out the past three seasons with a back injury.
He was forced to the sidelines after what he called a "cheap shot" play by an opposing runner at home plate when he was playing catcher.
"It's been hard on me, because I want to be other there," said Senders, who lives in Albany.
It was even a little bit tougher Monday knowing it might have been the All Stars' final time together on a softball field.