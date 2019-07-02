Aug. 5 looks like the decision day for Oregon State University’s development sector swap proposal.
The Corvallis City Council held a four-and-a-half-hour public hearing on the issue Monday night, but requests to hold the record open meant no decision was forthcoming (see information box for new deadlines).
A standing-room-only crowd was on hand at the downtown fire station, with 36 individuals eventually testifying on the OSU application. A total of 29 opposed the plan, with five favoring it and two providing neutral testimony.
The university, which is divided for planning purposes into nine sectors, applied to move 95,000 square feet of development space from Sector B in the center of campus to Sector D at the east end of campus at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Ninth Street. OSU also wants to shift 10,000 square feet of open space (approximately the size of a single-family residential lot) from Sector D to the adjoining Sector C in the campus core.
City approval is required for such changes. If OSU receives the OK, the university will move forward with a 290-tenant upper division-graduate student housing project and a parking lot on the property. The land is part of a wide swath of open space that extends from 15th Street to Ninth Street.
OSU says that more on-campus housing is needed for upper division and graduate students, and that the location is ideal because of its proximity to transportation and downtown services. Opponents say that the open space in that sector should be preserved and that the university has other options for the dorm.
The hearing had its boisterous notes. Audience members complained of not being able to hear those testifying. Mayor Biff Traber exploded at the audience at one point for interrupting the meeting with questions. Joni Mitchell lyrics were invoked and one resident challenged the council’s jurisdiction in the matter, a move that has not occurred in recent memory.
Because of the length of the hearing much of the council agenda was shelved until a future meeting. Councilors did pass their consent agenda and agreed unanimously to name the pickleball courts near the Corvallis School District Office the James A. Ringler Pickleball Courts. Ringler, a longtime Corvallis dentist who died of cancer in 2013, is credited with introducing pickleball to the mid-valley.
One item not on the agenda came up during the end-of-the-meeting report of City Manager Mark Shepard, who requested that the council appropriate $73,400 to support staffing for the new Benton County advisory committee on housing issues and homelessness. The as yet unnamed group is replacing the Housing Opportunities Action Council. Benton County is expected to match the city outlay, which councilors passed unanimously.
The meeting ended after five-and-a-half hours.