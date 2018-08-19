NOTE: The following article originally ran in the Wednesday, Aug. 12, 1992, edition of the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Aimee's All Stars missed out on the softball playoffs again this year.
The team ended the season with eight wins and 10 losses in the Albany City League's Men's East II division.
Coach Jeff Senders and his team used to play to win, but after playing ball together for 16 years, Aimee's get-togethers are more like social events than games.
Take the last game this season, played a couple weeks ago at Bryant Park: Bob Holk pitched a "4-hitter" against Bob's Family Market and beat the playoff-bound team 2 to 1; neither team had a single error, and Aimee's scored the winning run in the bottom of the last inning with two out.
The game lasted less than an hour.
This gave the 15 players and their dozen or so "fans" a chance to get together afterwards for pizza.
Aimee's fans include friends, wives and the children of the players, including Holk's wife, Linda, and their 16-year-old daughter, Aimee.
The softball team was named for Aimee Holk, who was born in 1976, the year the team joined the Corvallis city softball league.
Aimee, now a Corvallis High School junior, said she's interested in swimming and music and has studied the piano for the last four years.
She doesn't play softball, but she likes to watch her namesake team play.
"It's more personal to me because my dad is the pitcher. It makes me feel good," Aimee said.
The title "Aimee's All Stars" was suggested by Jan Gelsand, a charter member of the team.
According to Holk, the team usually won and team members decided the name was lucky, so they kept it.
Aimee's All Stars was organized by a group of students who had played intramural softball together at Oregon State University.
Holk, a science education major who taught biology for a while, later became a journeyman electrician. He now lives near Philomath.
Jeff Senders got acquainted with the students through the Oregon State Employment Service in Corvallis where he worked as a supervisor of manpower training programs. Some of the students were enrolled in the OSES programs.
Senders was playing for another Corvallis city team, the State of Oregon Slugs. Aimee's also recruited Sandy Gordon, who was a member of the city's Panama Red Sox.
According to Senders, who served as the coach, Aimee's used to practice in the lot next to Holk's house in Corvallis. There was no charge fort he use of the field as long as the players kept the grass mowed, Senders said.
In 1979, the team nearly won the Corvallis city championship. "We lost by one run," Senders recalled.
The next year, Aimee's joined the Albany city softball league.
Several players lived in Albany then, including Senders, who eventually left the employment service and established a stained glass art studio and business in Albany.
Senders, who was elected coach again this year, offers some tidbits about the softball team:
• Aimee's "bats" all the players.
• Aimee's tries to play everyone on defense. If you sit out a game, you start the following game.
• Although the official team uniform is a red T-shirt, players hadn't all worn the same color in a decade, until recently, when they posed for a newspaper photographer.
• In 13 of its 16 years, Aimee's players sponsored their own team. Marketplace Pizza, this year's sponsor, paid $321 for the team to participate in the city league. In addition, Albany team members each paid $11; players who live outside the city paid $15.
• Dennis Clingenpeel is the first player to have a grandchild.
• Some members drive 25 to 30 miles to play softball: Sandy Gordon, a timber buyer for WTD Industries, lives in Sweet Home; Dave Wilson of Salem is a designer goldsmith.
• Aimee's All Stars and their families get together throughout the year for camp-outs, barbecues, a Halloween party and an occasional poker game.
According to Senders, none of the players thought Aimee's All Stars would last this long. Of this year's team, six players -- Holk, Senders, Gordon, Wilson, Mike McVey and Tom Hatley -- were members of the original lineup.
Senders attributes the longevity to friendships among the players and their families.
Most of them moved here from other places and made friends through the team, he said.
Although Senders grew up in Portland, he had ties in Albany: His great-grandfather, Leon Senders, was an early settler. The Senders family still owns properties in downtown Albany.
Some of the team members met at OSU and continued to be friends.
"Mostly we picked up people (for the team) who were friends and relatives of the players," Holk explained.
An example is Charlie Clingenpeel of Caldwell, Idaho, who played with Aimee's in 1976. Charlie's brother, Dennis, came to visit him, decided to attend OSU, and joined the softball team.
Charlie now lives in Lebanon and no longer plays with the team.
Dennis, who owns a remodeling and construction business in Albany, is a regular player.
Mark Bemetz's son, Randy, joined the team last year. Randy, 17, is the first member of the second generation to join Aimee's.
According to Holk, the teenager has a lot of speed: "We need that when us old guys get to first base then call for a runner."
Although Aimee's finished summer softball a couple of weeks ago, the players have decided to play in a recreational tournament this Saturday at Bryant Park. After the game, they'll hold a reunion at Hyak Park.
Former player John Scrippner is coming from Alaska, where he spent the summer fishing. Other former players will be here from Gold Beach, Florence, Cottage Grove, and California and Washington.
Aimee's All Stars is thinking about playing in Albany's new "Fall Ball" season. The season starts next month and runs through October.