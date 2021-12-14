Attention mid-Willamette Valley: Snow, ice advisories as winter weather intensifies

Wintry weather conditions led to a round of delayed school starts and bus snow routes Tuesday morning, Dec. 14 and more could be on the way.

The Sweet Home area is under a National Weather Service winter weather advisory until 4 p.m. Thursday. Snow is expected in the Cascade foothills before 9 a.m. Wednesday with accumulations 2 to 5 inches, followed by rain and wind gusts up to 35 mph. The snow level will be 800 feet rising to 2,800 feet by the evening.

The Central Coast Range was issued a winter weather advisory until 4 a.m. Thursday. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected. Wind gusts up to 35 mph with patchy blowing snow could significantly limit visibility. Cautious driving is advised.

Albany may see snow before 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by rain. The snow level will be 900 feet rising to 2,400 in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation is expected. Corvallis weather is expected to be similar.

The Oregon Department of Transportation on Tuesday afternoon warned motorists to expect slick, icy roads Wednesday morning in western Oregon. Drivers should slow down, give themselves extra time and delay travel if possible until temperatures rise. Watch for black ice and crews responding to crashes and winter conditions.

“Our maintenance crews are working around the clock checking the roads through the night and will use appropriate winter maintenance tools as needed,” an ODOT news release states. “These include plows, de-icer, salt and sand. Of those, only de-icer can be applied in advance of snow or ice but not when there’s rain that washes it off the road.”

Travelers should be extra wary during the late night and early morning hours, especially in the Cascades and the Coast Range, per ODOT. Colder temperatures at the upper elevations may mean more snow and ice. When the weather becomes dangerous, the safest move may be to stay home, according to ODOT.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

Here are some suggestions for safe travels from ODOT:

Travel smart. Consider waiting until a storm passes to get on your bike or in your car.

Look out for each other. If you must drive, remember cyclists and pedestrians are harder to see in a storm. If you’re biking or walking remember that cars don’t stop quickly in wintery conditions.

Leave early. It’s smart to allow plenty of time to get where you’re going. In severe weather, closures and crashes can cause long delays.

Know before you go. Plan your route. Visit tripcheck.com in advance to look at ODOT cameras and check conditions.

Beware of outages. If a storm knocks out power to traffic signals, treat intersections like an all-way stop. The driver who stops first goes first.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

