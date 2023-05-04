In the coming weeks, construction is anticipated to start along Queen Avenue for street improvements.

Queen Avenue’s royal makeover includes new curb ramps, street lighting, a new street surface and replacements of deteriorated watermains, sewers and storm drains.

Street construction and underground utility improvements on Queen Avenue, from the Calapooia River bridge to Ferry Street, are expected to start in the coming weeks, according to a news release from the city of Albany sent Wednesday May 3.

In the first phase of construction, through traffic will be maintained on Queen Avenue and Elm Street. Drivers can expect occasional street closures of side streets and detours.

The second phase is expected to occur June through September and will close off through traffic from the Calapooia River bridge to Pacific Boulevard/Highway 99E on Queen Avenue.

There will also be a closure from Queen Avenue to 16th Avenue on Elm Street. The closure is expected to occur June 20. Additional signage will be posted from the city in the coming weeks.

Local access will still be maintained, but those on the road should expect slow speeds, delays and obstacles through the work zone. Pedestrians will be able to access at least one side of the street during construction.

The third phase, planned for September through October, will result in a closure of Queen Avenue to through traffic east of Pacific Boulevard/Highway 99E to Ferry Street. Local access will be maintained with occasional delays for water line construction in this area.