The cause of a fire that scorched acreage at ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (Wah Chang) in Millersburg and Simpson Park in Albany remains undetermined, a corporate official in Pennsylvania said on Thursday.
Scott Minder, vice president of investor relations for ATI, added that the cause still is under investigation.
“We are working closely with the state and local officials,” said Lee Weber, president of ATI Specialty Alloys and Components, in a news release.
“In partnership with the city of Albany, we will commence plans to revegetate the affected land,” Weber added.
The Albany Fire Department has not commented on the cause of the fire and referred inquiries to ATI. The blaze burned brush and debris on private land as well as part of a public park.
The fire was reported at 11:16 a.m. at a material staging area at ATI in Millersburg. A flatbed trailer and other materials, including clean fiberglass ducting, were burned. The blaze then moved through grass and wooded areas, including property owned by International Paper.
The blaze sent a plume of dark smoke into the air that could be seen throughout Albany, and ash from the fire fell at least as far south as Mennonite Village.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, though crews remained on the site until Wednesday night mopping up hot spots, according to an Albany Fire Department news release.
About three acres at the north end of Simpson Park with mostly grass and blackberry bushes was charred during the fire.
Talking Water Gardens and Simpson Park reopened to the public on Thursday morning, said Marilyn Smith, city of Albany spokeswoman.