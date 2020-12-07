ATI confirms Albany facility layoffs

The ATI Albany Operations facility moved into “indefinite idling” Monday amid layoffs that have affected at least 60 people.

Natalie Gillespie, a spokesperson for Allegheny Technologies Inc. in Pittsburgh, confirmed Monday that the titanium facility is in a “rampdown” but will remain open “so that if we need it we can restart it.”

“People will be working there through the rampdown until the new year,” Gillespie said.

The ATI Albany Operations facility on 34th Avenue Southwest, makes high-quality titanium for use in jet engines and other aerospace applications. The market for such products has slowed during the pandemic. Keeping the plant in idling mode, Gillespie said, will make it possible for the company to act quickly should titanium demand improve in the next few years.

The jobs of 60 workers affiliated with Local 7150 of the United Steelworkers will be lost in the closure, Gillespie confirmed. Only a small number of non-union employees are also in the building, Gillespie said.

As recently as 2019, according to the Democrat-Herald archives, ATI, employed approximately 900 people in the Albany area, at the 34th Avenue Southwest facility and the ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (Wah Chang) operation in Millersburg.

A third Albany-area ATI facility, ATI Cast Products on Queen Avenue, was sold to a Cleveland firm in 2019. The unit made titanium investment castings.

