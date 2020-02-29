Astroanut Pettit speaks ot OSU on Thursday

Astroanut Pettit speaks ot OSU on Thursday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
donald-pettit

Astrronaut Donald Pettit will speak Thursday at Oregon State University.

 NASA photo

Astronaut and Oregon State University graduate Donald Pettit is offering a free public lecture at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St.

Petit, a 1978 OSU chemical engineering graduate, will give a talk called “Science of Opportunity.” Interested individuals can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-octave-levenspiel-distinguished-lecture-with-donald-r-pettit-tickets-92315334651.

Pettit, 64, a Silverton native, is a veteran of three space flights and has lived aboard the International Space Station for more than six months.

Pettit’s talk is part of the Octave Levenspiel lecture series. Levenspiel, who died in 2017, was an OSU graduate and chemical engineering professor and is just one of four OSU alums to be elected to the National Academy of Science.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News