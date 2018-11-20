A Lebanon man accused of second-degree assault allegedly pushed another male down in the Lebanon Walmart at about 11:50 p.m. on Friday, and the fall broke the victim’s hip, according to court documents.
Sigfrit Leslie Bjornsen, 54, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, and Judge Carol Bispham set his bail at $50,000.
The 69-year-old victim told an officer with the Lebanon Police Department that he and Bjornsen were having a conversation about Bjornsen’s daughter, and Bjornsen did not like a comment he made, an affidavit filed in the case states.
An officer who watched video footage of the incident wrote that the two were walking side-by-side near a cash register before the push, which appeared to be intentional, the court documents alleged. After the victim fell, Bjornsen continued walking and left the store, the documents said.
The victim was unable to stand or walk and had to be lifted onto an ambulance gurney, the officer wrote.
Bjornsen was located in his vehicle near the intersection of South Eighth Street and Azalea Street and taken into custody at about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Paul Kuebrich was appointed Bjornsen’s attorney, and the next hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 3.