Asked and answered: FAQ about GAPS fall start

A: The interactive at-home earning model will be taught by a GAPS teacher who regularly teaches the grade level they're assigned. In most cases, the teachers will be from the student's home school. According to GAPS, grades K-5 will have one certified GAPS teacher collaborating with music and PE teachers. Albany Online teachers are provided through a company called K12/Fuel Education and, according to GAPS, district teachers may also provide instruction for that program in the future. All teachers are fully certified in the state of Oregon and receive ongoing training.

A: The state must have a positive test rate of 5% or less for three consecutive weeks for schools to open to all students. If a county has a positive test rate of under 5% and has fewer than 10 new cases a week per 10,000 residents for three consecutive weeks, districts in that county can ask for an exception that would allow K-3 students to return to classrooms. Currently, neither Linn nor Benton has met both of these metrics. In the last four weeks, each county’s new cases per week has fallen below 10 per 10,000 residents just once. In Benton County, the most recent data shows 23.3 new cases and in Linn, 19.8. This inches closer to 20 — a number the district says is concerning because, at 30 new cases per 10,000 residents, schools that are offering in-person classes must move to distance education within seven days. GAPS, which has schools in both counties, has said both counties must meet the metrics for any school to move forward with in-person classes.