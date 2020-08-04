Asked and answered: FAQ about GAPS fall start

Greater Albany Public Schools announced on Monday that all students would be starting the school year through a distance learning model. Citing the new benchmarks released by the state that dictate when students can return to in-person instruction, Superintendent Melissa Goff said her decision was based on metrics from Linn and Benton County, science, and the health and well-being of students and staff. That decision, though, has raised questions and caused confusion. The following is a list of frequently asked questions about the start of school, and their answers.
Q: How are 6-year-olds expected to sit in front of a screen all day?
A: All K-12 interactive home learning will include three to four hours of real-time interaction on a daily basis, according to GAPS. This varies from subject to subject and does not include the additional two to three hours of independent learning. Each day, GAPS said, some new information will be introduced to students and students will interact with materials, activities and/or each other virtually each day. Some activities will be teacher-led, and some will be student-driven. This will differ from the model used in the spring after schools were initially closed.
Q: How is this going to impact students with special needs?
A: Special needs students will still receive the services in their IEPs, virtually to start the year. When the state metrics allow students to return to school or permit small in-person groups, GAPS said, students with IEPs will be able to have limited in-person services.
Q: Who will be teaching my child?
A: The interactive at-home earning model will be taught by a GAPS teacher who regularly teaches the grade level they're assigned. In most cases, the teachers will be from the student's home school. According to GAPS, grades K-5 will have one certified GAPS teacher collaborating with music and PE teachers. Albany Online teachers are provided through a company called K12/Fuel Education and, according to GAPS, district teachers may also provide instruction for that program in the future. All teachers are fully certified in the state of Oregon and receive ongoing training.
Q: What are the metrics and how close are we to meeting them?
A: The state must have a positive test rate of 5% or less for three consecutive weeks for schools to open to all students. If a county has a positive test rate of under 5% and has fewer than 10 new cases a week per 10,000 residents for three consecutive weeks, districts in that county can ask for an exception that would allow K-3 students to return to classrooms. Currently, neither Linn nor Benton has met both of these metrics. In the last four weeks, each county’s new cases per week has fallen below 10 per 10,000 residents just once. In Benton County, the most recent data shows 23.3 new cases and in Linn, 19.8. This inches closer to 20 — a number the district says is concerning because, at 30 new cases per 10,000 residents, schools that are offering in-person classes must move to distance education within seven days. GAPS, which has schools in both counties, has said both counties must meet the metrics for any school to move forward with in-person classes.
Q: Why do we have an option for in-person classes if the state says we can't send students to school with our current metrics?
A: According to GAPS, the district is asking families to select their preferred option for the time when it is able to offer all models. The models are designed to be flexible, as even when GAPS is able to meet the metrics to allow in-person instruction, it’s entirely possible that cases can rise, forcing students to leave classrooms again. The in-person models learn on pace with the K-12 Interactive at Home model, making it easier for students to transition between the two. And without a vaccine or proven treatment, having students in classrooms part time, utilizing face coverings, distancing and proper sanitation, is the only way to stem the spread of the virus.
Q: When do I have to register my student for one of the offered models — hybrid, at-home learning or Albany Online?
A: This Friday, Aug. 7.
Q: Once we choose a model, can we change our minds?
A: Changes can be made before in-person classes begin, GAPS said. This can be done by emailing the home school's office manager. For those parents who have selected the in-person models, GAPS said, that will remain their selection when in-person instruction is possible, but all students will start the year on the at-home model.
Q: When can students come back to school if they select the hybrid model?
A: The earliest date, at this point, is Oct. 19, assuming the state and county meet the necessary metrics. If, GAPS said, for the three weeks between Aug. 10 and Aug. 30, both counties are able to maintain a positivity rate of below 5% and a new case count of fewer than 20 per 10,000 in population, the district will consider an earlier start date for in-person instruction for K-3. GAPS said that no in-person classes for grades 4-12 will be available prior to Oct. 19.
Q: So in October kids can go back to school normally?
A: No. However, GAPS hopes to offer in-person learning models that would see students return to classes on a part-time, rotating basis. State and county metrics would still have to be met for in-person classes to start even on a limited basis, and GAPS will continue to follow ODE and OHA guidelines that require face coverings and social distancing.
Q: How will attendance for virtual learning work?
A: According to GAPS, the district is still waiting for state guidance on attendance. District spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said it may be similar to the spring, and attendance will be connected to student engagement with their teachers, virtual class time, submission of assignments, breakout sessions with peers and other indicators.
Q: What is the difference between the K-12 at-home interactive model and Albany Online?
A: "There are many differences between the models," Tomsky said, "but the general differences are that Albany Online is a self-guided program with regularly scheduled meetings with teachers, while the K-12 Interactive At-Home model is the equivalent to a classroom held virtually— work is led by teachers and students can interact with their instructor and peers in real time while also completing some independent learning. More information on the models can be found at https://bit.ly/GAPSModels."
