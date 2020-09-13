As wildfire danger eases in south Linn County, some residents return home

Robert and Carrie Tackitt returned Sunday to their home on Upper Calapooia Drive for the first time since they got the word to evacuate. Their place, about 6 miles up the road from Highway 228, escaped the flames — but not by a lot.

“The fire was 2 miles up the road from our house,” Carrie Tackitt said.

“At night, we could look up and see the red glow over the hill,” Robert Tackitt added.

They got their first Level 1 “get ready” notice on Tuesday morning and it was upgraded to a Level 2 “get set” warning that evening, he recalled. So on Wednesday morning, when Linn County sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police troopers came through notifying residents their status had been upgraded again to Level 3, they didn’t hesitate — they collected their two dogs and three horses, hitched up the trailer and left. They’ve been staying at a ranch in the Waterloo area.

With only one way in and out of their heavily timbered rural neighborhood, the Tackitts knew they were in the danger zone, along with other residents of Upper Calapooia Drive.

“We had fires on both sides of us,” Carrie Tackitt said. “My fear was that they would come up below us and trap us in. We lucked out with the wind change — that was the only thing that saved us.”