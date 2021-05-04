As We See It: Why not tell the truth?

Real estate agents we met who moved to Deschutes County from San Diego and Honolulu invested in and marketed properties there. They said where they came from was “all used up” in terms of being a hot real estate market, so they migrated to the next potentially hot location. Their marketing has driven up housing costs and demand, tempted investors to buy up housing, which is at the heart of the lack of affordable housing.

The real estate industry has caused the "housing crisis," and their misleading statements about these bills are proof of that. In Tillamook, Bend, and Lincoln City, investors have built or purchased a lot of properties, used them as vacation rentals, driven up property tax in those cities and thus driven out the local people.

The real estate industry in this state is all about making more and more money, at a cost to the rest of us. It is to their benefit to encourage real estate investors to buy here. This industry underhandedly encouraged passage of HB 1573 several years ago, which took away our voice in city annexations. They promoted HB 2001, which now mandates increased density within all Oregon cities. Under the guise of caring about the “housing crisis,” they are taking away city livability and not really addressing affordability.