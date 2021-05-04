As We See It: Why not tell the truth?

Why not tell the truth? We ask this of the Oregon real estate industry and those you hire as lobbyists. We appreciated the letters to the editor from Lorraine Anderson (April 1) and Andrew Gray (April 2) pointing out the misleading statements contained in flyers produced by the Oregon Realtors PAC. Realtors want legislators to vote no on HB 2578 and HB 2838, which are bills that end state subsidies for the wealthiest 5% in our state, including real estate investors.
The real estate industry claims passing these two bills will make home ownership harder. That is not true. These bills would end the state's mortgage deductions for homes other than a principal residence and they would end the mortgage deduction for those making over $200,000 annually. So the effect is that those with large incomes can’t deduct what they pay in mortgage interest for more than one house. Their taxable income goes up and they have to pay more in taxes.
Those who invest in real estate and buy lots of properties can only deduct for one property. These bills will not affect the rest of us, except that the funds gathered by the state would go toward housing programs for those at lower incomes.
That all sounds good, so why the untruths? Why would the real estate industry, which claims to care about affordable housing, want legislators to vote no on these bills? One reason: Real estate agents make a lot of money by marketing a place that has become a hot market, like Oregon.
Real estate agents we met who moved to Deschutes County from San Diego and Honolulu invested in and marketed properties there. They said where they came from was “all used up” in terms of being a hot real estate market, so they migrated to the next potentially hot location. Their marketing has driven up housing costs and demand, tempted investors to buy up housing, which is at the heart of the lack of affordable housing.
The real estate industry has caused the "housing crisis," and their misleading statements about these bills are proof of that. In Tillamook, Bend, and Lincoln City, investors have built or purchased a lot of properties, used them as vacation rentals, driven up property tax in those cities and thus driven out the local people.
The real estate industry in this state is all about making more and more money, at a cost to the rest of us. It is to their benefit to encourage real estate investors to buy here. This industry underhandedly encouraged passage of HB 1573 several years ago, which took away our voice in city annexations. They promoted HB 2001, which now mandates increased density within all Oregon cities. Under the guise of caring about the “housing crisis,” they are taking away city livability and not really addressing affordability.
Where in the universe is data showing that as cities become denser and build more housing, housing prices fall? As Tom Jensen pointed out in his “As I See It” on March 7, there is little to support that increasing density will decrease housing prices, but livability will be affected. Another cost to bear.
As former Albany Mayor Konopa pointed out, housing developments do not pay the full system development charges and costs associated with growth. We, the taxpayers, subsidize development. The real estate industry promotes propaganda and appears to care, but all their tactics have benefited their bottom line. HB 2578 and HB 2838 will start to reverse these trends. Encourage legislators to vote yes for them.
Therese S. Waterhous, PhD, RDN, CEDRD-S, lives in Albany. She owns and operates a small private practice, serving people with eating disorders throughout Oregon. Camron Settlemier lives in a historic house in the Monteith National Historic District in Albany. He owns a video production business focused on special interest videos for railroad enthusiasts.