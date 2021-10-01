As We See It: We can do more to protect children from COVID-19

As medical students at Western University in Lebanon, we are thankful for the overwhelming support from our community. From the Bag Ladies who provide our very first doctor bags every year, to the countless small businesses who serve us each day, we feel so welcome and at home in this town. We feel strongly that we are a part of this community, and we would like to give back in any way we can. Surviving the COVID pandemic has affected us all in a multitude of ways, and we all want to end this pandemic as soon as possible and get back to our normal lives.

As nation-wide COVID cases rise, and new variants emerge, we are now seeing rising cases in children at an alarming rate. Adults must work together to protect children, especially as many return to classrooms. We commend our community for the work that is already being done to keep kids and families safe, and we encourage increased vaccinations, wearing masks, and other safety measures.

We thank Linn County for hosting a mass vaccination site in Albany, where many local people were vaccinated against COVID-19 between April and July. We were honored to help administer some of these vaccinations.