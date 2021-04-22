As We See It: US needs a strong energy plan

A recent letter to the editor commented on the terrible effects of cold weather on energy resources and stated that the government should do something to mitigate those effects. We have contacted Sen. Ron Wyden and urged him, as a senior member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, to take the lead in formulating a plan for sufficient electrical energy for the nation as we move toward replacing fossil fuel with renewable energy and other sources.
The Energy Information Administration forecast for 2021 is that natural gas will supply about 36% of our electrical energy requirements, coal will about 23% (half of what it was supplying in 2011), nuclear 20%, renewables 14% (up from 4% in 2011), and hydropower about 7%. Given that natural gas is close to being tapped out with aggressive fracking and coal continues to decline, both nuclear electric generation and renewable energy generation will need to step up.
A successful long-term energy plan needs to include the following elements, among many others:
• An understanding that the best process for nuclear waste disposal is spent fuel reprocessing, which recycles the elements of uranium and plutonium for further use while reducing the size of the waste. This is used by France, Britain and Japan. As an example, all of the high-level waste the French generate from their 55 nuclear electric plants can be (and is) stored in an area the size of a basketball court.
• Amplifying resources for developing and deploying electrical storage (which also benefits electric vehicle transportation) and fully supporting small modular reactors (SMRs). We have the leading small modular reactor being developed in Corvallis, the NuScale SMR.
• Directing the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to significantly streamline the regulatory process that adds years to the construction of nuclear power facilities and burdens them with costs that no other form of energy production has to withstand.
• As electric vehicles become more prominent, we must make significant upgrades to our electrical energy system. To that end, electric vehicle manufacturers should be encouraged to come together and generate modular battery standards whereby spent batteries could be quickly released from a vehicle with a fresh, fully charged battery at the ready to be installed. This would eliminate the need for hours-long waits for recharging fixed vehicle batteries at these stations rather than spread electrical distribution into individual homes or parking lots.
• We must not and should not overlook the electromagnetic pulse threat from foreign bad-actors. The existing system could be EMP-hardened for peanuts in comparison to the human catastrophe that would occur with widespread grid outage. We have a hint of what happens with the Texas power grid going down this winter. An EMP outage would be much more widespread than a single state and would last much longer.
• Finally, long-term research into fusion energy is a wise investment. Sustained research in hydrogen fusion, if successful, would provide a permanent solution for mankind’s energy needs.
The bottom line is that America desperately needs a plan for a sufficient, safe, reliable energy supply as we move toward improving climate change. A plan that is nonpartisan, transparent and science-based. Let’s have a plan with goals, strategies for achieving those goals, and a timeline for implementation. China has a goal of fusion technology in 30 years. Let’s have a 25-year climate change plan. We are leaders of technology in the world. We can do it.
Mae Yih of Albany is a former Oregon state senator. Ron Graham of Prescott, Arizona, is a retired U.S. Department of Energy nuclear engineer.