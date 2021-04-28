As We See It: Time to truly protect our forests

Many citizens of Oregon and beyond are realizing that federal forest policy, dominated by the U.S. Forest Service, is no longer functioning well for our forests and surrounding communities given wildfire. Current agency direction comes from the Northwest Forest Plan, which has outlived its intent to preserve old-growth forests and the northern spotted owl. Forest management activity has dropped to levels that largely abandon rural communities and the surrounding natural resources themselves, despite the role it could play in wildfire risk reduction.
Historically, the Forest Service was charged with managing nearly half of Oregon’s 30 million acres of timberlands, dating back to when it was established by Congress in 1905 as part of the Department of Agriculture. Unlike the National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management, however, the Forest Service has not had long-term directives or a consistent mission for its lands. It had broad goals contained in legislative language creating it, but the philosophies of Theodore Roosevelt, Gifford Pinchot, our first Forest Service chief (“the greatest good for the greatest number in the long run”) and early foresters such as Aldo Leopold were never solidified into policy. Congress therefore sets management priorities for National Forests mainly through funding.
Hence, the Forest Service has undergone three major phases in management priorities:
• Custody and organization (1900-1950), when our vast new forest “reserves” were inventoried and largely protected from exploitation.
• Emphasis on timber production and management (1950-1990), stimulated by a surging demand for housing after World War II and causing major expansions in roads and recreation.
• Preservation (1994-now), with adoption of the Northwest Forest Plan, to theoretically protect old growth and associated habitat.
This last major shift to preservation gave the Forest Service the task of setting aside millions of acres of late-seral and old-growth forests. The goal was to protect habitat for plant and animal species, notably the northern spotted owl, from logging. However, as the result of the plan, major accumulation of fuels has occurred in our forests. It assumed incorrectly that banning harvests, even thinning, would preserve old growth. The Forest Service was given no funds or serious mandate to actually conserve old forests.
Severe disturbances in forests, including wildfire, are normally infrequent and unpredictable, with variable effects. Extreme winds and rains on Columbus Day 1962 blew down millions of acres of trees from Washington, through western Oregon, and into central California. Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980 creating an 8-mile-wide blast zone. Low-severity wildfires that burned about 300,000 acres per year in the early 1900s dropped to under 50,000 acres by 1950. Since then, however, burned acreage has risen dramatically to nearly 1 million acres in 2020, with much of that acreage on federal lands and burning at high severity.
And these wildfires are fueled by lack of harvest and management — 92% of each year’s growth on federal land just accumulates on our hillsides, with a third of that accumulating as mortality, creating potential fuels for wildfire. Strategically removing fuels by prescribed fire, careful thinning, and establishing fire breaks to protect old forests, wilderness areas and private property can all contribute to reducing severe wildfires. It appears that 2021 may be another major wildfire year.
If forests are identified to provide old-forest habitat and associated values, then isn’t it worthwhile to protect and manage them? This will require a directive and agency funding to implement such conservation strategies. It will take serious leadership and funding to drive another change to Forest Service policy direction: to conserve the land for the long-term benefit to all. The status quo is not working.
John C. Tappeiner II is a professor emeritus of the Oregon State University College of Forestry, where he taught and researched in forest ecology and silviculture. He also taught at the University of Minnesota and worked as a silviculturalist for the Forest Service in California. John D. Bailey is a professor of silviculture and fire management in OSU’s College of Forestry. Their views are developed from 40 years in the field as firefighters and with the Forest Service.