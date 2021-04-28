As We See It: Time to truly protect our forests

Many citizens of Oregon and beyond are realizing that federal forest policy, dominated by the U.S. Forest Service, is no longer functioning well for our forests and surrounding communities given wildfire. Current agency direction comes from the Northwest Forest Plan, which has outlived its intent to preserve old-growth forests and the northern spotted owl. Forest management activity has dropped to levels that largely abandon rural communities and the surrounding natural resources themselves, despite the role it could play in wildfire risk reduction.

Historically, the Forest Service was charged with managing nearly half of Oregon’s 30 million acres of timberlands, dating back to when it was established by Congress in 1905 as part of the Department of Agriculture. Unlike the National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management, however, the Forest Service has not had long-term directives or a consistent mission for its lands. It had broad goals contained in legislative language creating it, but the philosophies of Theodore Roosevelt, Gifford Pinchot, our first Forest Service chief (“the greatest good for the greatest number in the long run”) and early foresters such as Aldo Leopold were never solidified into policy. Congress therefore sets management priorities for National Forests mainly through funding.