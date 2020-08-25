As We See It: State needs to step up on child care

On July 28, Gov. Brown announced that she is releasing $28 million to be distributed to all public schools under the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund (part of the CARES Act) for mobile hotspots, computers and technology, online curriculum and teacher training. All noble causes, but isn’t there money from other sources of funding, such as the $121 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money that Oregon received that is dedicated to helping schools adapt and respond to COVID impacts?

Youth development and child care organizations have stepped into the risk of the pandemic to allow parents to return to work and keep our local economies open. We need relief now to continue child care services and to support students in their education while schools remain closed to in-person education. Child care workers deserve to be paid for the risk being taken, our employees need additional training, and we need access to improved IT infrastructure and technology to support distance learning. It makes sense that some of the ESSER funds could be allocated to social service organizations that are filling the gap.

The state’s economic recovery depends on the child care sector; without child care, parents are unable to return to work. We need your voice to encourage our elected officials to include child care in the funding packages. Funding schools is important and funding organizations that are taking care of youth during out-of-school time is equally important. Together we make it possible for working parents to retain their employment and get our economy going again.

This guest opinion piece was written by John Andersen, Boys & Girls Club of Albany; Helen Higgins, Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis; Kris Latimer, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam; and Chris Reese, Mid-Willamette Family YMCA.

