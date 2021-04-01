As We See It: Search firms come with hidden costs

Sadly, our research on executive search firms has revealed one of the dark secrets of the industry: Many of the contracts don’t require thorough background checks. When there is contract language specifying a background check, often the work isn’t warranted. In fact, we’ve yet to see a contract that specifically holds a search firm responsible for misstatements or omissions related to due diligence.

Beyond the lack of contract requirements, virtually all search firms advise their clients that presidential searches must be conducted confidentially, if not secretly. Why? They say the best candidates won’t apply if their names become public for fear of being fired from their current position. Despite this oft-repeated claim, we’ve never found supporting empirical evidence. When pressed, search consultants will provide anecdotes, but refuse to identify any individual or institution. We counter that when a governing board learns that their president is being considered for another position, they should do whatever it takes to retain them.

Secrecy only serves the interests of the search firm and the candidate. It protects the names of the candidate pool and the privacy of the candidates. However, since a public university president is a public executive, we believe the public interest should come first. No other senior public executive is hired in secret.