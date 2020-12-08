As We See It: Schools rising to meet challenge

Weeks and months of planning time have been invested to create learning model options for families to choose from as we continue to plan for a return to in-person instruction. Teachers have spent hundreds of hours learning for themselves and then teaching students and families how to use the learning platforms. Other school leaders have written emails, recorded messages, held forums, and partnered with community agencies to keep — not only families — but our larger communities up to date on the efforts of schools and the progress of our students.

Though we have not yet met the metrics to begin hybrid learning, many of our schools and teachers have been able to provide limited in-person instruction for small groups of students through exceptions in the OHA and ODE guidance. This is a step in the right direction.