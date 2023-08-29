Last spring, I (Mike) spoke with an Oregon State University engineering student at the Corvallis Farmers Market.

He expressed worry, sorrow and anger about our health care system. He said, “It’s tragic that so many of us can’t afford basic medical care. I had a friend whose father couldn’t afford his antipsychotic medications. He ended up killing himself.”

This student concludes that our health care (non)system is unfair and cruel. It’s bad enough for us to face the threat of an illness, but then to face financial disaster because of medical costs is inhumane.

Last November, voters approved an amendment to the Oregon Constitution, Measure 111. The amendment directs our state to ensure that every Oregonian has timely, high-quality, cost-effective, appropriate and affordable health care.

Health insurance companies have a ready solution: Make everyone buy private insurance and have taxpayers subsidize premiums for poor people. We’ve tried that for 50 years.

This process has made health care unaffordable for a third of our population. People can’t afford the high premiums, deductibles, copays and out-of-pocket costs. People go without health care — or go bankrupt paying for it.

Oregon does have Medicaid to help low-income people. But today, an individual loses Medicaid coverage if their paycheck exceeds $19,392 annually.

You may have a tempting entrepreneurial opportunity or promotion offer. But you can’t afford private insurance. You decide to stay at an undesirable or low-paying job that might still offer you and your family insurance.

People in other countries are free to advance their careers without such worry.

There are selfish reasons to help others. People develop costly complications of untreated cancer, hypertension, diabetes, COVID-19 and mental illness. They suffer heart attacks, strokes, blindness, kidney failure, amputations and behavioral tragedies.

Hospitals raise their prices to cover the high unpaid costs of neglected illnesses. Insurance companies raise their premiums.

There are ethical and moral reasons to consider. Most major religions compel us to care for others. Jesus did not demand ID or copays before healing the sick.

Our profit-centered health care system brings moral injury and burnout to our medical providers. Soldiers experience moral injury as they process and justify their actions amid cruel conditions. Medical providers experience a similar torment as they work in a system that unfairly rations care. They are leaving their professions early.

A publicly funded and governed system ends perverse incentives inherent to profit-centered systems. Such a system creates a healthier environment for medical providers.

In June, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 1089. SB 1089 establishes a governance board to create a universal health care plan for Oregon. By September 2026, the board will present a comprehensive plan to the legislature. A resulting bill would likely come to voters as a ballot measure.

How can you help?

1. Thank Sen. Gelser Blouin, Rep. Dan Rayfield and Gov. Kotek for approving SB 1089. Legislators appreciate both gratitude and advice. To find their phone numbers and email addresses online, click on the Government tab at Oregon.gov.

Ask Gov. Kotek and your legislators to fully support the SB 1089 governance board process and promote publicly funded, single-risk-pool universal health care.

2. Talk with family, friends and acquaintances about health care. Health care is a popular topic.

3. Research:

a. Websites of Kaiser Family Foundation, the Commonwealth Fund, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

b. Advocacy websites such as Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates, Health Care for All Oregon, Puget Sound Advocates for Retirement Action, Physicians for a National Health Program, HealthCareNow!, Be a Hero, Public Citizen, and Social Security Works.