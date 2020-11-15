As We See It: Help wildlife move freely

This action will bolster current conservation projects where many groups (including the Oregon Hunters Association) are working to conserve and enhance migratory habitat. For example, the Oregon Hunters Association has pledged over $114,000 and many volunteer hours to the Gilchrist Wildlife Underpass Project aimed at reducing ungulate mortality and vehicle collisions on U.S. Highway 97. Additionally, a migration policy will frame new partnerships between private landowners, non-governmental organizations and government agencies, which will result in additional conservation projects and funding sources. Recently, Coastal Farm & Ranch, after obtaining the low bid to provide fencing material, generously supported the Gilchrist Wildlife Underpass Project by providing fencing materials at a discount below their initial low bid. The Oregon Hunters Association’s Bend chapter has invested hundreds of volunteer hours maintaining the fence that funnels wildlife to the Lava Butte wildlife underpass on U.S. Highway 97, approximately 50 miles north of the new Gilchrist underpass. The Lava Butte wildlife underpass has reduced vehicle-wildlife collisions by 86%. Individuals can support and help fund habitat connectivity and migration corridor projects by purchasing a specialized watch for wildlife license plate voucher at www.myowf.org/watchforwildlife.