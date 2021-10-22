As We See It: Corvallis and Benton County should earmark pandemic funds for social service organizations

The nonprofit organizations in Benton County and Corvallis exist largely to deal with the crises these funds were intended to address. Our groups meet face-to-face with the residents who are one paycheck away from living in their cars or who are struggling to buy winter coats for their growing children.

We are therefore linking arms to make an audacious request of our city councilors and county commissioners: before you allocate another penny of these federal funds, earmark 20% of them for direct service organizations in our community. And start releasing these funds immediately, so we can address the personal crises we see unfolding before our eyes, day-in and day-out.

The city of Corvallis already has a City Social Service Fund that could hold the $2,760,000 we are requesting and disperse these funds via its existing granting mechanism to local nonprofits. Similarly, Benton County could establish a mechanism to push $3,610,000 of its American Rescue Plan funds out to the direct service nonprofit organizations that are involved in supporting its residents and meeting its expressed strategic goals for health and equity.