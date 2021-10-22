As We See It: Corvallis and Benton County should earmark pandemic funds for social service organizations

Corvallis and the surrounding communities in Benton County have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. These impacts are most apparent when we look at the health and wellbeing of local children and families, many of whom have experienced enhanced stressors due to extended remote learning and increased economic insecurity.
In short, these have been dark days for our most vulnerable neighbors.
We’ve noticed a significant increase in behavioral and emotional problems in the youth and teens we serve, a startling decrease in their academic retention, and a rapid spike in the need for basic supportive services like assistance with obtaining food, covering utility bills, accessing childcare, and making the rent.
Solutions to these complex challenges are equally complex, but those of us who work directly with at-risk members of our community know what needs to be done. And yet addressing the ballooning need of Benton County residents requires far more resources than we currently have available to meet them. The city and the county have done a tremendous job responding to the pandemic, and more needs to be done to ensure the health and safety of every person who calls our community home.
Luckily, the federal government saw these challenges coming. Congress authorized significant targeted payments aimed at strengthening the social safety right here in our community. The city of Corvallis will ultimately receive $13.8 million from the American Rescue Plan, and Benton County will receive a total of $18.05 million by the end of this year. The Treasury Department recommends local governments prioritize allocating these funds to address educational disparities; promote healthy childhood environments; mitigate the long-term impacts of discriminatory policies to increase support available to disproportionally impacted populations; and expand access to broadband for unserved and underserved households.
The nonprofit organizations in Benton County and Corvallis exist largely to deal with the crises these funds were intended to address. Our groups meet face-to-face with the residents who are one paycheck away from living in their cars or who are struggling to buy winter coats for their growing children.
We are therefore linking arms to make an audacious request of our city councilors and county commissioners: before you allocate another penny of these federal funds, earmark 20% of them for direct service organizations in our community. And start releasing these funds immediately, so we can address the personal crises we see unfolding before our eyes, day-in and day-out.
The city of Corvallis already has a City Social Service Fund that could hold the $2,760,000 we are requesting and disperse these funds via its existing granting mechanism to local nonprofits. Similarly, Benton County could establish a mechanism to push $3,610,000 of its American Rescue Plan funds out to the direct service nonprofit organizations that are involved in supporting its residents and meeting its expressed strategic goals for health and equity.
Organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, CASA, Community Outreach Inc., Jackson Street Youth Services, Strengthening Rural Families and Old Mill Center can put these funds to good work. Specifically, we would invest in trauma-informed support for children who have been homeless and/or experienced high levels of distress during the pandemic; hiring professional skills trainers and behavioral health specialists to assist with youth and teens whose social and emotional skills have been impacted by eighteen months of isolation; additional educational development for students who have fallen behind academically, especially in math and science; and a greater ability to connect struggling youth and families with existing support services, so that no one in our community falls through the cracks during these difficult times.
This pandemic has brought its share of hardship to our communities, but it has also highlighted urgent needs that we have the capacity to address, if we have adequate resources. We must take this opportunity to support children and families who have been disproportionally affected and urgently need our help. The funds are available. The need has never been greater. The time to act is now.
Ben Danley is the Executive Director of Community Outreach, Inc. Helen Higgins is the Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis. This essay reflects the views of all the nonprofits mentioned within.