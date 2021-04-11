As We See It: Bike-ped safety a community effort

Spanning 14 square miles, Corvallis provides a cohesive network of bike lanes, multiuse paths and sidewalks. Our bike infrastructure has achieved national recognition from organizations like PlacesForBikes and the League of American Bicyclists, the latter of which designated Corvallis as a Gold-level Bicycle Friendly Community. Our community embraces active transportation, and this is great because choosing active transportation modes is beneficial to the community: it leads to a healthier population, less pollution, less space required for parking, less congestion and perhaps less stress associated with the risk and responsibility all of us accept by getting behind the wheel of a car. This latter point is also where a key challenge to active transportation lies: ensuring that walkers and bicyclists can get where they need to go safely.
So how can we improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists? Many cities around the world, including both Corvallis and Portland, have adopted the Vision Zero initiative, which encourages greater investment in pedestrian and bicyclist infrastructure that target a safer transportation system. Perhaps because of this, interest in pedestrian and bicyclist safety within the transportation industry has soared.
Design for pedestrians and bicyclists is also one of the key areas of research in the Oregon State University transportation engineering program. The graduate and undergraduate students of the OSU Driving and Bicycling Laboratory, led by David Hurwitz, professor of civil engineering, regularly perform cutting-edge research at the city, county, state and national level to improve the safety and user experience of all transportation system users. The results of this research are evident both locally and across the nation.
Bicyclists who frequent the intersection of Southwest Philomath Boulevard and Brooklane Drive may have recently noticed a new sign with an embedded blue light, which shows bicyclists whether they have been detected by the traffic signal. Drivers may have noticed a flashing yellow right-turn arrow at the intersection of Northwest Van Buren Avenue and Third Street, intended to cue drivers to look for pedestrians in the conflicting crosswalk before turning right. These new features encourage all transportation system users to interact more safely.
Currently, the lab is working on projects that will facilitate safe interactions between autonomous vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists; evaluate the safety and efficiency of new pedestrian detection technologies; and evaluate the safety of novel bicyclist-oriented signage, markings, and roadway configurations, among others.
Outside of the laboratory, and in partnership with the Oregon State Institute of Transportation Engineers student chapter and supported by investments from the School of Civil and Construction Engineering, led by Professor Robert Bertini, Oregon State’s Transportation Services division recently held its annual Be Bright, Be Seen initiative, distributing free bike lights to passing bicyclists. Earlier in the year, the ITE student chapter assisted Transportation Services in giving away free bike helmets and orienting new Oregon State students to safely bicycling in Corvallis.
At the city level, Corvallis has recently embarked on infrastructure projects to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety, such as restriping a portion of Northwest Circle Boulevard to include a buffered bike lane. The city has also completed a separated multiuse path connecting southeast Corvallis to downtown Corvallis, and is pursuing the first bikeway that will be identified as part of a low-stress bike network in 2021.
All of these activities demonstrate positive steps our community is taking toward improving the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists, and we hope these improvements will not only prevent future crashes, but they will encourage more persons to choose active transportation modes in the future!
Each one of us can contribute to a safer transportation system for all users, including while biking or walking. A few pro tips: wear bright clothing or lights after dark, wear a helmet, and always be aware of your surroundings.
Stay safe, Corvallis!
Jasmin Woodside is a professional civil engineer and a master’s student in civil engineering at Oregon State University. Amy Wyman is a second-year doctoral student in civil engineering at Oregon State. They wrote this article in collaboration with OSU faculty members David Hurwitz and Robert L. Bertini.