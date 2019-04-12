HIGHWAY 34 REOPENS AFTER FLOODING

The Oregon Department of Transportation partially re-opened Highway 34 east of Corvallis Friday morning.

In an announcement shortly after 6 a.m., ODOT said the highway had two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane open. As of Friday afternoon the highway's bypass in Corvallis was still closed.

Flooding closed sections of the highway Tuesday, including the highway from downtown Corvallis to Colorado Lake Drive and the bypass at Highway 99W.

ODOT had hoped to re-open the highway Thursday night, but as of late Thursday afternoon at least eight inches of water were still flowing on parts of the highway.

An ODOT representative said rock had washed away from the shoulder during the flooding, and repairs of the road structure could stretch into at least next week. Travelers are advised to expect delays and are asked to watch out for cleanup crews.

Meanwhile, Corvallis officials said that the city was moving into a "recovery mode" in which several Parks and Recreation facilities will remain closed for the next seven to 10 days. They include the Crystal Lake Sports Fields, Pioneer Park, the BMX track, Shawala Point and portions of Avery Park.

