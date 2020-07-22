As I See It: Will we learn our lesson in time?

In 1972, as a third-year medical student, I was awarded an American Association of Medical Colleges Fellowship to study public health in what was then Jugoslavia. Shortly after my arrival, a variola (smallpox) outbreak occurred in Belgrade, where I was studying. Fortunately, I had just had a vaccination a few weeks before and so I was protected against contracting the disease. This was the first outbreak of smallpox in Europe since just after World War II.
At that time, this small and very poor Balkan nation was under the thumb of the dictator Josep Tito. Early on in the epidemic that ensued, errors were made by physicians and public health officials, but quite soon a public health disaster was averted because Tito used draconian measures (including surrounding the major variola hospital with army tanks, etc.) to prevent a pandemic such as we are now experiencing in the U.S. Ultimately only 175 individuals contracted smallpox, and 34 died (19%). Variola is just as contagious, and much more fatal, than COVID-19.
I experienced and witnessed the chaos, fear, sickness, and death that an invisible virus can inflict upon unsuspecting humans, and the speed and viciousness of the spread of disease in a large population. I had no idea that that epidemic experience would not be my last.
Recently, I retrieved my journals from those days and have been reading them in light of the public health disaster our society is experiencing as this novel COVID virus flushes through our systems. I wrote that “while the Public Health System in Jugoslavia is underdeveloped and has few resources, they have done a remarkable job controlling this epidemic. Probably the fact that this society is so regulated and controlled by the military has an anti-epidemic benefit. But I don’t think if variola appeared in the U.S. we would be able to contain it. We Americans cherish our individual independence so much we would probably make selfish personal decisions and the pox would probably spread like a million wild fires.”
I wish that I had been wrong. As we watch the vampire virus spread, not caring if you are rich or poor, right- or left-handed, blue or red, we not only see individuals acting selfishly, but our political leaders acting brazenly and moronically, avoiding the best and very simple preventative measures (masks!) as if these were the plague. In my many years as a family physician, I knew only too well about “the ounce of prevention.”
There are so many parallels between my 1972 and my 2020 experiences, and yet not. A vaccine was available then, there is none yet now. The variola rash is disgusting and ultimately permanently disfiguring, but provides a clear warning, something the coronavirus rarely declares. We are the wealthiest country in the world, with the greatest resources, and the former Jugoslavia was small and very poor. We have individual freedoms and rights, which we can abuse.
However, history will show that our national and personal responses to COVID-19 were abominable. We continue to treat this pandemic as if it were a mere nuisance rather than the mass killer that it really is. In fact, some still deny its existence! As I type this, more than 2.5 million U.S. citizens have contracted COVID, more than 125,000 have died.
It didn’t have to be this way. We all could have behaved better.
Please listen. This is not over. The decisions you make now can keep others from suffering and dying. Please.
David R. Grube, M.D., is a retired family physician who lives in Corvallis.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.