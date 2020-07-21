As I See It: Why college costs so much more than it used to

Instead of being held hostage by these software companies, every university and college could have their own IT department create and support information systems, thereby giving them a permanent system that can be supported eternally and grown at a cost that would save millions and, eventually, billions of dollars … and there’s plenty of free office software online to help support this effort. There’s no need to go on paying the “Pirates of Silicon Valley,” which, in turn, drives up tuition.

The third factor is health care. The United States is the only country that still has an employment-based health care system, and that disadvantages everyone but insurance companies. Their unconscionable premium increases and extraordinary salaries for executives (CEOs averaging $14.5 million per year, according to the AP) are a burden upon all employers, including higher education, and, of course, these costs are passed on to students in the form of higher tuition.

Over 20 other nations have found the answer to rising health care costs by creating universal/single-payer health care systems. Groups such as Health Care For All-Oregon and the Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates are working to create universal health care in Oregon, and every college president should take it as their personal mission to help with this effort.

In closing, if the leaders within higher education would summon the courage to deal with outside costs, they could lower tuition, increase programs and improve the future of every student that enters their institution — and they should.

Mark Weiss has over 30 years of experience as a counselor and teacher at Linn-Benton Community College. He writes out of concern that students now pay significantly more for one credit than he paid for an entire semester, when a student himself.

