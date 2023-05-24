Now that the election is over, it’s time to reflect on why voters rejected the Benton County bond measure to build a new jail.

As I see it, the bond measure failed again because it does not reflect our values. As a community, we have always valued our schools, libraries and parks. They are an investment in the next generation and a reflection of who we are. Voters have shown that they are willing to continue to support these resources.

However, building a big new jail is not who we are as a community. Currently nearly 1 out of every 100 people in the United States is in prison or jail. That is more than 2 million people incarcerated in the United States, which is the most of any country in the world.

Building a big new jail to incarcerate even more people does not represent our community’s values. And this has been seen in the multiple rejections by Benton County voters over the years of bond measures to build a new jail.

Instead, it could be helpful to look at alternatives to incarcerating more and more people. We need to move beyond the idea that building bigger jails and locking up more people is the solution.

Another issue voters had with the bond measure is that Benton County used eminent domain to take farmland for the new jail. This also does not reflect our values as a community, especially because there was other land available.

Instead, we should celebrate our farmers and do everything possible to support them. Farming is hard and important work. It adds value to our community and helps reduce global warming.

When I was a Corvallis city councilor, I took several tours of the Benton County Jail. We need a new jail. It has serious maintenance issues and was never designed to be used as long as it has been.

Instead of building a big new jail, one idea is to tear down the existing one-story jail and replace it with a new two-story building at its current location.

Providing mental health services is more of a challenge. There is a real need in our community to help those experiencing mental health issues. And there is strong support in our community to provide these services.

Benton County could seek state and federal dollars to help those in need and also take the lead with our state and federal representatives about how we can provide mental health resources. The issue is bigger than just Benton County or the state of Oregon. It is a national issue.

The lesson learned from the rejection of the Benton County bond measure is that it did not represent our values as a community. Building a big new jail and forcibly taking someone’s farm is not who we are.

Instead we need to have a discussion about replacing our current jail with a new building. And we need to take the lead in discussions at the state and national level about how to provide mental health services.