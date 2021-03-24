As I See It: We need a regional system of shelter

In online forums, public meetings, and letters to the editor, I’ve seen repeated comments that our quality of life is threatened due to a rising tide of homelessness in the community. Such comments often suggest that resources are being used inappropriately to support people who are undeserving due to criminal or dangerous behavior, or for being “not from around here.” The narrative typically references an old trope — that social services are creating a magnet, drawing undesirables to our community, and unfairly straining our local resources and responses.
In the recent pre-COVID past, statistics from local shelter and housing providers did not support the “magnet theory,” as the overwhelming majority of those served by shelter providers came from the mid-Willamette Valley. We had been largely taking care of our own. However, there have been shifts in the past year, for a couple of reasons.
First, COVID-19 has had an enormous impact, driving more marginally employed and low-income people from housing into cars, RVs and tents. Wildfires across the West have driven additional waves of displacement. Some who arrive as refugees end up staying.
Second, services, policies and practices between counties and municipalities vary widely, creating additional pressure for people to do what humans have done for millennia — migrate for better resources and opportunities. It’s the story of Oregon’s founding, and the displacements and inequities generated by such migration always have had both epic and tragic results for individuals and communities.
While seeking to expand services to meet increased demand, our network of providers is struggling. Working with scarce resources, navigating complex public-private partnerships, and addressing legal frameworks that haven’t adapted to new realities all have added burdens to our already-stretched organizations. Where the for-profit world might seek to grow and improve services to gain market share, the cold logic of the magnet theory suggests something quite different: that offering basic needs at anything other than the barest minimum level creates a nuisance to the community at large. Seeking to alleviate suffering, providers offer an island of hope in a sea of misery and closed doors, and in return sit squarely in the sights of those looking for somewhere to pin the blame for “those people” coming here. But the blame is misplaced.
If we are to see changes in conditions locally, we must demand changes regionally. Corvallis and Benton County must partner together to lead the charge, engage our neighboring cities and counties, and develop a more effective regional approach to housing and homelessness. A “system of shelter” is needed — with coordinated services, staff support to connect people with the assistance they need to return to safe housing conditions, and the capacity to meet diverse needs and move people from emergency shelter to long-term housing stability. City and county officials, working through organizations like the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, the Oregon League of Cities, the Association of Oregon Counties, and Oregon Housing and Community Services, should advocate for equitable resources in all counties and communities to support those without housing.
As a community, and as Oregonians, we must demand a more coherent and effective system of shelter; diversity of housing opportunity and supportive programs; and a shared recognition of and commitment to meet the basic needs we all share: to live in safety, with adequate resources to ensure our health and well-being, opportunities to improve the conditions of life, and the security that comes from knowing we live in a community that cares.
Shawn Collins is a project manager for Unity Shelter, a Corvallis nonprofit that provides shelter and other resources to unhoused people.