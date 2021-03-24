As I See It: We need a regional system of shelter

While seeking to expand services to meet increased demand, our network of providers is struggling. Working with scarce resources, navigating complex public-private partnerships, and addressing legal frameworks that haven’t adapted to new realities all have added burdens to our already-stretched organizations. Where the for-profit world might seek to grow and improve services to gain market share, the cold logic of the magnet theory suggests something quite different: that offering basic needs at anything other than the barest minimum level creates a nuisance to the community at large. Seeking to alleviate suffering, providers offer an island of hope in a sea of misery and closed doors, and in return sit squarely in the sights of those looking for somewhere to pin the blame for “those people” coming here. But the blame is misplaced.