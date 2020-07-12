As I See It: We can reform health care

2. Part D and other corporate-run drug plans: Most (seven of eight) prescribed medicines are generic and cost only pennies per pill. Pharmacies work under pharmacy benefits manager gag rules preventing them from telling you what your prescription could cost without insurance. Your copay is likely to be more than the amount your generic prescription would cost without insurance. You can probably save money by shopping pharmacies without mentioning insurance and delaying Part D until you need a brand-name drug.

3. Employer-based self-insurances (administrative service contracts): ASCs administer employer health care funds without significant accountability to anyone — your employer, insurance commissioners, you or the public. ASC opacity invites abuse of your health and money.

As you’ve seen during this pandemic, we all suffer or face risk when others don’t get the care they need. A virus can decimate a church, factory or neighborhood. Fear of cost prevents people with chronic illnesses (diabetes, hypertension, etc.) from getting the care they need. Neglected illnesses decimate families and neighborhoods.