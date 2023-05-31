Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

We humans evaluate and judge everything. And everybody. We seek out those who are similar. They are one of us.

Those who are different (in one or more ways) are one of them. Differences can be major or minor. Our family and society teach us who are us and who are them. We begin sorting out things when we start school. We feel close to those who are like us. Those who are different are not allowed in our group.

We may try to avoid them. Yet we often let them know what is wrong with them. We pick on them. Laugh at them. Bully them. Ignore them.

As a result, a portion of today’s students feel depressed and isolated. Angry shooters seeking revenge were/are one of them. We created them. Insulted them. Made them feel desperate, with no future. Worthless.

As a result, the shooter thinks, “I’ll show them (us).” With a gun! Going to school should not be hazardous to your health (mental and physical). Is this the America we want?

In the 1976 movie “Network,” an aging TV news anchor had a nervous breakdown. While on TV, he shouted, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore!” His viewers agreed then.

Many of us feel like that today. It becomes hazardous when we view them as enemies. We consider them dangerous, maybe evil. And vice versa.

Words inflame differences. “Give me liberty or give me death.” “Slave owners will burn in hell.” “Free Black males will rape every white woman.” “Support Hitler.” “MLK was a communist.” “Liberals aren’t real Americans.” “Extremism to protect liberty is acceptable.” “Trump won the election.” “Kill Mike Pence.” “Jan. 6 was peaceful.” “Christian nationalism.” “Execute Democrats!”

We/they believe: “Joe Biden is incapable of serving as president.” “Democrats are socialist and will take away your wealth. And guns. And religion.” “Trump is an agent of Russia.” “The government will be run by fascists.” “GOP politicians will eliminate social programs like Social Security, Medicare, Obamacare, education and mental health. And democracy.” “Ignore the poor and help the rich.”

“Biden’s economic plan will break the banks and create a worldwide money crisis.” “The GOP House’s plan will throw the country in default, creating a worldwide money crisis.” “Woke folks will ruin business, make us feel guilty and send fellow citizens to reeducation camps.” “Anti-woke folks will ignore climate change, cover up our history and burn books.”

Catastrophe! The end of the world! They want us to be scared! So we accuse. Slander. Insult. Hate. Threaten. No common ground.

A student once said, “I have nothing in common with _____.” As the teacher, I challenged his statement: “I’m (one of them). I love my mom, my country, nature, music. I never killed or raped anyone, etc. etc. You must be a horrible person!”

He (and the class) learned a lesson: We have many things in common with everyone. In fact, we have more in common than differences. And no two people can agree on everything. There will always be differences. We can come together and iron out differences, or add fuel to the fire.

We have always been and will always be a melting pot. The ingredients weren’t always equal. “Liberty and justice for all" is something we have been struggling with from the beginning. We are not there yet. Why be afraid?

Any species that poisons its world and treats each other as a competitor/enemy cannot be considered intelligent.