I was a radiation oncologist in Corvallis for 22 years. I loved my work. I enjoyed getting to know patients and helping them through difficult times. We controlled cancers and relieved pain and other symptoms.

But many patients delayed medical attention because they feared the cost. Symptoms would reach crisis levels. Family or friends would bring patients to the emergency room, and doctors would inform patients of their advanced cancers.

Some patients would then refuse treatment. A nurse overheard this conversation in an exam room:

“Honey, they say it’s Stage 3 lung cancer, and I need radiation therapy and chemotherapy. They can’t guarantee the treatments will work, and I don’t want to leave you and the kids homeless because of my health care costs.”

In Maryland, a roofer fell from a roof. His only thought as he fell was, “I hope this kills me!” He, too, didn’t want to bankrupt his family.

The U.S. pays about double that of most other countries for health care. More than half of Americans facing debt collectors are in that fix because of medical bills. Yet the U.S. ranks at the bottom of 30 wealthy nations in health care-related survival.

Cities, school districts, counties and states struggle to pay teachers and meet budgets. An everybody-in health care system would ease their struggles.

Employers waste 10 to 20 cents of each health care dollar with insurance companies. Commercial insurance plans generate high administrative overhead for employers and employees, and generate high profits and reserves for themselves.

Only 2 to 3 cents of each Traditional Medicare dollar goes to administrative overhead.

An everybody-in system wouldn’t link to employment or commercial insurance. It would save about half the current administrative costs. Think of programs cities and schools could afford if they could keep a million dollars instead of sending it to the insurance industry.

One solution to these problems would be for Congress to create a national everybody-in health care system. Congress almost did this in 1965 but guaranteed care only for seniors, disabled and low-income Americans.

Fifty-eight years later, Congress remains stuck. It still discriminates against working-age Americans and does not ensure health care for them. It condemns many working families to bankruptcy when someone in the family needs expensive medical care.

One pathway to national everybody-in health care is through the states. Canada gained its single-payer, everybody-in Medicare system province by province. We may need to do it state by state.

Oregon has an opportunity to expand its reputation and leadership in health care reform. In 2019, the Legislature created a task force to define critical elements of an everybody-in health care system.

The task force determined the needed components of the system. It recommended the creation of a governance board as described in Senate Bill 1089. The board would present a comprehensive universal health plan to the Legislature and governor by Sept. 15, 2026.

What will you gain if Oregon and the nation adopt a publicly funded, publicly governed, everybody-in health care system?

More money for you to spend on basic needs and pleasures of living. You will gain guaranteed access to health care and pay less in taxes than you now pay in premiums, deductibles and copays.

Less of your health care money stays in insurance company bank accounts.

More money to pay for teachers, housing, climate mitigation and public services.

Healthier neighbors and communities.

Urge your state legislators to approve SB 1089. Help them honor their constitutional obligation to you.

Demand better health care for your family and all Oregonians at a lower cost. Find legislators online by entering “Oregon Legislature.”