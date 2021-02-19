As I See It: Tiny homes can make big difference

We have inquired about several parcels of land in Albany but have not yet secured a site for our project. Once we’ve entered into negotiations, we’ll meet with neighbors of the adjoining properties to discuss plans and address any concerns. Our village will consist of approximately 25 homes. Each of the homes will meet the building code definition of a permanent dwelling and will be between 200 and 400 square feet, will sit on a permanent foundation and will comply with all city and fire building codes. There will be a community center with laundry facilities, a community garden, storage shed, and a playground. Our goal is for Hub City Village to be an attractive, clean community that will be a source of pride for the larger community of Albany.

Hub City Village is designed to be 100% self-sufficient once it is built. Revenue from the monthly payments of residents will pay all operational costs. Unlike most affordable housing projects, residents of Hub City Village will not simply be renters, but instead will be members of a housing cooperative with a share in the ownership of the village. A $50 monthly payment will go toward each member's share in the cooperative. Creating Housing Coalition will hold the share payments in a separate account, to be paid out if and when a resident chooses to leave his or her home.