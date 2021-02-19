As I See It: Tiny homes can make big difference

In Albany today there are hard-working folks who have lost housing due to circumstances beyond their control. Some are veterans, some are seniors, some are youth aging out of the foster care system, others are disabled; their life stories differ, but each is enduring significant financial hardship, forcing them to live on the margins of society.
That's why Creating Housing Coalition's pilot community, Hub City Village, is so important. Unlike most affordable housing projects, residents will be members of a housing cooperative with a share of ownership and responsibility in the village, restoring dignity, hope and a sense of community to a person's life.
The lack of affordable housing is a critical issue in Linn County. More than one in three households in Albany spend more than 50% of their income on rent. Albany has a shortage of housing in general and a severe lack of affordable housing.
As of last year, there were approximately 600 affordable units for the estimated 1,300 renter households in Albany, leaving a deficit of 700 affordable units. The deficit is even higher for residents earning less than $17,000 per year, which includes veterans and most people who receive Social Security or disability benefits. Rents have increased approximately $200 per month in the past two years, and residents on fixed incomes find themselves priced out of the market. There are currently over 600 people on the HUD Section 8 waiting list for one-bedroom apartments. Linn County’s waiting list for Section 8 housing is currently over three years. The need is great, but together we can create a solution by providing shelter, an essential human need, to the less fortunate.
We have inquired about several parcels of land in Albany but have not yet secured a site for our project. Once we’ve entered into negotiations, we’ll meet with neighbors of the adjoining properties to discuss plans and address any concerns. Our village will consist of approximately 25 homes. Each of the homes will meet the building code definition of a permanent dwelling and will be between 200 and 400 square feet, will sit on a permanent foundation and will comply with all city and fire building codes. There will be a community center with laundry facilities, a community garden, storage shed, and a playground. Our goal is for Hub City Village to be an attractive, clean community that will be a source of pride for the larger community of Albany.
Hub City Village is designed to be 100% self-sufficient once it is built. Revenue from the monthly payments of residents will pay all operational costs. Unlike most affordable housing projects, residents of Hub City Village will not simply be renters, but instead will be members of a housing cooperative with a share in the ownership of the village. A $50 monthly payment will go toward each member's share in the cooperative. Creating Housing Coalition will hold the share payments in a separate account, to be paid out if and when a resident chooses to leave his or her home.
By reducing homelessness, the city of Albany will save money by decreasing reliance on expensive emergency services frequently used by the unhoused. Yet the impact is more than economic; studies have shown that housing stability positively affects both mental and physical health, allowing people to better manage chronic health conditions.
Having a home is fundamental to human dignity. Albany residents will feel the satisfaction that comes from giving a helping hand — not a handout — to those less fortunate. Together, we will watch our neighbors in Hub City Village become contributing members of the community. Creating Housing Coalition will build a better world one tiny house at a time ... and it starts with Hub City Village.
Carol Davies is vice president of Creating Housing Coalition.