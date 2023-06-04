In his April 28 piece, Mike Wolf suggested it’s time to repeal the Second Amendment. I agree.

Automatic weapons designed only to kill humans are redundant for personal safety. We have the National Guard, city police and county sheriffs for that purpose.

If you are truly fearful, then perhaps a good dog or shotgun is a better deterrent. But I’m reminded of my childhood and the message “I will fear no evil.”

So, Mike, yes, it is time to either repeal or clarify the intent behind the Second Amendment. Also, isn’t it about time to do some other much-needed upgrades to our beloved Constitution?

The last constitutional amendment, the 27th, was adopted on May 20, 1992, and dealt with congressional and senatorial compensation. The irony is, this specific amendment was on the books for 202 years before ultimately being adopted.

Let’s examine what else needs to be upgraded to reflect the current reality of our nation.

First, pass the Equal Rights Amendment fully enfranchising women to the same and equal rights afforded men. Surely the achievements of women and daily experiences reveal the mythology that men are ordained to rule purely because they are men.

Wasn’t the intent of our Constitution to evolve to a true meritocracy? Everyone deserves equal and equitable opportunities, rights and privileges available under the law.

The evidence seems clear: Our country needs every fully franchised human being possible in order to solve the very complex issues of our era. According to the 2020 census, women represent over 50% of our population. What is the purpose of crippling ourselves by forcing over half our population to languish in a second-class status purely because they are women?

This time afford the Equal Rights Amendment the same length of time the 27th Amendment got. No more artificial deadlines of seven years placed on it by a joint resolution of predominantly white men.

Second, establish a maximum age and term limits for our elected congressional public servants. The vibrancy of our democracy depends on the infusion of new ideas and new approaches to our problems.

Take, for example, the issue of technology safety and privacy. When some congressional lawmakers lack basic knowledge on what is needed to keep data private and our children safe when using modern technology, then logic suggests a change is essential.

Perhaps an upper age limit of 75, term limits not to exceed four terms in the Senate and six terms in the House? This creates a balance of power compared to the two-term limit imposed on the executive branch.

Really, how long does it take to understand that infrastructure needs regular updating, the poverty line increases as the cost of living rises, and our government is designed to enforce a separation of church and state?

Finally, establish an inspector general to conduct a biannual audit of the Constitution. The job description is to identify what needs to be clarified, modified or repealed.

The world we live in is radically different from what the Founding Fathers envisioned over two centuries ago. We are still working on forming a more perfect union. I suggest it’s time we get to work and fulfill the visions we inherited.

Time is running out on our planet and our way of life. We can’t pretend there isn’t a dramatic sense of urgency required. If we are to overcome these challenges, we must find a way to unite our tribal collectives into a true community striving to seek meaningful compromise and modernization.

After all, change is the one constant in life.