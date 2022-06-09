As I See It: Thoughts from a distraught former Corvallis teacher and hunter

I was raised on a small farm in North Dakota.

My father was an avid hunter and fisherman, so wild meats frequented our supper table. We three boys and Dad hunted with many different rifles and shotguns, which by attrition, are now mine. They seldom attracted any political discussion. I bought a used J.C. Higgins shotgun in a drugstore in Minot with my dad when I was about 16, in 1960.

We frequented the many sloughs that dot the North Dakota farmland. We never used blinds.

Silence and stealth were required so as not to roust the ducks too early and thus be out of range.

My shotgun, and all others, had a plug in the shell magazine so we could never effectively fire more than three shells per hunt per slough. I asked my father why.

“We need to give the ducks a chance” was his reply. Think about that. This is federal law for all shotguns used to hunt migratory waterfowl in the United States. Also, international compliance is common in the Americas.

This logical legislation, which now has existed since 1935, is to limit the number of shells you can reasonably fire in a given hunt. And thus with common sense we protect our ducks and geese. We allow controlled hunting of waterfowl, but not avian carnage. This was a matter of conservation of bird life and fostered both Ducks Unlimited and the Duck Stamp!

Last month we allowed uncontrolled hunting of our children and teachers in Texas.

It was carnage.

Why can an 18-year-old, inexperienced male, on three different days at the same venue, purchase two military killing rifles and seven clips, each with the insane capacity of 30 bullets and 395 rounds of ammunition, without a background check or waiting period or a parent’s signature? And do it all legally until he used the rifles to stalk schoolchildren and teachers a few days later?

Why are Texas’ conservative legislators so permissive? NRA! No reasonable answer!

Bonnie and Clyde overwhelmed ill-equipped and inexperienced local police for an extended period of death and terror with the advantage of the technology of Browning 30.06 semi-automatic rifles (BAR), sawed-off shotguns, V8 motors and a warped, permissive public attitude.

So too now we disparage local police for not wanting to act against the decided advantage of extreme killing technology in the hands of a youth bent on killing and bent on dying. That, too, is unfair!

If we now vent our anguish on one another, we will, once again, culture the germ of inaction. We can seek internal solutions: locked bastion mandates, armed guards, armed teachers, repetitive survival drills, marked shooting escape routes, etc., all of which are internal and guarantee an enclave of fear and anxiety for children and likely as effective as the duck-and-cover ruse of the Cold War.

Or you can vote only for candidates who are at least willing to try external solutions. Do it for Alexandria, Alithia, Annabell, Ellie, Uziyah, Jose, Amerie, Xavier, Nevaeh, Tess, Lyla, Makenna, Jayce, Jailah, Eliahana, Jacklyn, Maite, Rogelio, Miranda, Eva and Irma. Otherwise, be ready for another list of names, likely sooner and longer. This carnage must abate, then stop!

If a right marks children as collateral damage, that is not a right — it is a wrong!

Right now our kids (and shoppers) have less protection in the United States than our migratory waterfowl. They are sitting ducks.

“We need to give our kids a chance," and hopefully foster Kids Unlimited!

Wayne Spletstoser of Shedd is a retired teacher of chemistry and mathematics.

