As I See It: Think outside the (gift) box

This holiday season is unlike any other, but that shouldn’t prevent us from spreading some holiday cheer. As the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic effects force us to pull our purse strings a little tighter, many of us are looking to purchase new electronic gadgets for virtual learning and working environments. Almost all electronics — from cellphones to laptops — can be refurbished and put back into the market for reuse. Instead of spending an arm and a leg on the latest electronic gizmos, you can buy refurbished electronics at money-saving Black Friday prices year-round.

That’s why OSPIRG released "Fixed for the Holidays." This guide can help families buy refurbished tech for holiday gifts at a more reasonable price.

When we purchase refurbished devices, we not only save the green in our wallets, but we save the green in the environment as well. In reusing our electronics, either by keeping them for as long as possible or passing them along to others, we prevent electronics from being added to the ever-growing heaps of toxic waste in our landfills. With 4,800 cell phones being disposed of every day in Oregon, increased reliance on refurbished gadgets would be a welcome shift from our unsustainable habits.