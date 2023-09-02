On Aug. 17, the newspaper reproduced an opinion published in the Wall Street Journal (“Another side effect of U.S. lockdowns”) that quoted results of a Lancet Oncology study (Vol. 24, August 2023).

It reported detection and treatment of cancer was slowed during COVID-19, and implied “this is more evidence that the lockdown enthusiast Americans mistakenly trusted lost sight of the costs in livelihoods, learning and lives.”

No one would deny the pandemic tragically affected all aspects of our lives, and its costs to society are staggering. But to blame health policymakers for misleading the public and causing excess health morbidity is shortsighted and shameful.

Well before official recommendations for physical distancing were issued, many Americans had already (wisely) chosen to go into self-lockdown to minimize the risk of disease — after all, who would want to go for an elective mammogram and sit in a waiting room full of febrile, coughing patients?

Meanwhile, businesses that were slow in taking infection control measures, such as the poultry industry, experienced significant human cost in their labor force.

Our country was unprepared, and all aspects of health care delivery were disrupted by the pandemic. Soon medical facilities ran short of supplies and workers to care for the acutely ill, forcing care-providers to temporarily delay nonurgent screening procedures and preventive services. These facts alone can reasonably explain the findings in the Lancet publication.

This study was set up solely to examine the cancer numbers reported in the U.S. National Cancer Database in parallel with the dynamics of the pandemic. It found an association between low cancer detection rates and “social isolation index,” commonly seen in marginalized communities with reduced access to social and material resources.

But the study never specifically examined the correlation between cancer incidence and infection control measures, which varied widely at local or state level.

Still, the Wall Street Journal made up its own conclusion, implicating lockdown policies as a cause of delay in cancer detection and treatment, while choosing to ignore the social determinants of disease.

Worst of all, the Wall Street Journal conveniently ignored two other recent, very important scientific publications (in The Lancet, March 23, 2023; and the Journal of the American Medical Association, July 24, 2023) that actually reported excess mortality during the pandemic years in states and counties whose political leaders and voters were slow to adopt control measures, or openly averse to adopting them.

These studies support previous reports that while a handful of countries in Asia and the Pacific region successfully initiated early lockdown to minimize the spread of the virus and thus mitigated significant economic and human losses, the U.S. reacted late and incurred devastating losses on all fronts.

Monday morning quarterbacking of disastrous Sunday games is inevitable, and we should draw lessons from this pandemic. As with many plagues in human history, COVID-19 reminded us that many complicated factors correlate with health outcomes — most significantly socioeconomic status, wealth inequality and health services availability.

We already have enough problems with conspiracy theorists and politicians all too eager to spread misinformation and undermine public institutions in order to advance their own ideological agendas.

In choosing to misinterpret a major scientific publication and invent its own unsupported conclusion, while ignoring volumes of medical and public health studies that speak against its biases, the Wall Street Journal has joined them to degrade the integrity of our sciences, undermine our social cohesion, and ultimately endanger our lives and the safety of our nation.

Responsible journalism requires accurate reporting of information and not promoting unsubstantiated conclusions. In this case, the Wall Street Journal betrayed us miserably in these expectations.