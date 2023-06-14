With respect to Mr. Hogg’s “As I See It: Why Benton County bond measure failed” (May 24), Measure 2-140 did not fail because it did not reflect community desires.

The reality is that we have a population of people who need to be removed from society for periods of time. So we need a big new jail. What we have problems with are the following:

1. The cost of this jail was wildly out of line with national averages. A proposed prison for Washington, D.C., for 4,000 to 6,000 inmates, would cost between $400 and $750 million. This means the cost of a 120-bed jail (what Benton County proposed) should be about $13.8 million (which is also the national average for a 40,000-square-foot jail). But Benton County’s proposed jail was $64 million. Why?

2. Jail, by definition, is relatively short-term. The idea that we could address mental health and substance issues and job skills during these short durations is not only wishful thinking, it is a waste of time and money. Those problems require long-term, consistent work, things that jail cannot provide.

3. Allocating a pittance toward homeless services fooled no one. A bigger jail will help remove some of the chronic offenders from city streets and parks. Right now, the homeless act with impunity, because they face no repercussions for their ongoing bad choices.

It’s time we spare the good citizens of Corvallis, who pay for the streets, sidewalks and parks of the city, some of the abuse, trash, fires, open-air drug use and assaults on people and property that now occur daily.

We cannot solve homelessness, but we can certainly do a much better job at mitigating the harm that the homeless do to our community.

4. No more special ballots. Oregon used to have a law (Measure 47) that required a double majority (at least 50% turnout) for special levies. That measure was effectively repealed in 2008 by Measure 56, which exempted levies placed on May or November ballots from the double majority.

We are long overdue for bringing back the double-majority law, so that a dedicated minority doesn’t adversely affect the finances of the majority for decades to come.

5. Last, the majority of Benton County citizens fall into the middle class. And we middle-class people are tired of being looked at as an unlimited font of public money. We are being levied and assessed at an unreasonable rate.

Over 40% of my monthly “water bill” is made of taxes to support various city and county programs. We have levies for the library, for schools, for “public safety” (clearly that one is a big fail!); all of this on top of my property taxes, which have doubled in less than 20 years.

The county and city have repeatedly demonstrated an inability (or unwillingness) to live within their means. Until they can do so, every levy, assessment and tax gets a firm “no” from me.

Show us a budget that actually makes cuts to nonessential things. One that occasionally says to taxpayers, “We made some cuts, so this year, your property taxes will not increase.”

If the county wants to understand why the measure failed, talk with regular people and listen when we tell you we feel overtaxed, overstressed and taken advantage of. Do some things that benefit the large but struggling middle class.

If you want the middle to continue subsidizing both the poor and the rich, then you need to recognize that we can only go so far under the whip. Every now and then, give us a carrot and a sugar cube.