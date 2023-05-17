Oregon is one of the few states to have taken seriously the protection of its natural beauty.

After Earth Day in 1970, both Republicans and Democrats in Salem established a commission to coordinate goals and objectives across the state as cities, counties and agencies sought to balance economic growth with environmental health.

The Land Conservation and Development Commission was created 50 years ago this month when Gov. Tom McCall signed Senate Bill 100 into law.

Urban growth boundaries, protected coastal areas and healthy farm and forest lands have set Oregon apart from many other states where massive suburban sprawl feeds a hot economy but diminishes quality of life for millions of people.

The Land Conservation and Development Commission has an increasingly difficult task as humans everywhere take a bigger bite out of nature to maintain their pursuit of happiness.

In recent years, it’s been clear that car-dependent cities and towns, even in Oregon, have diminished not only our air quality, but also the vitality of neighborhoods and local businesses.

As Albany has grown beyond 50,000 people, we’re now considered a metropolitan area — and required to take advantage of the climate-friendly technical assistance and planning provided by the Land Conservation and Development Commission.

Goals include reducing the likelihood of the fires we’ve been experiencing in Oregon, as well as climate events around the world.

Encouraging changes in local land use to facilitate traveling to work, shopping and recreation with fewer single-occupant trips in a car (or truck) is a tangible way to build both more healthful and more affordable communities.

Back in 1970, only a few visionary people understood that the earth’s rapidly increasing population would eventually put such pressure on the planet. And as fast as we in Oregon and the United States were increasing our demand for comfort and convenience, people in Brazil, India and China had not even begun their move into consumerism.

By the time these billions of buyers came into the picture, decades later, it was generally understood that our only home, this planet, needed some consideration. And, sure enough, most countries other than the United States have kept their per capita carbon footprint under control.

The foresight of Gov. McCall and the legislators of the 1970s set a fortunate path for our state; consequently Oregon has been known for its environmental beauty around the country and the world. And the Land Conservation and Development Commission still provides guidance to all parts of the state pursuant to its goals of natural health and beauty.

Throughout the process of interpreting and implementing the recent recommended changes in Albany, many “Why?” moments have come, and of course the answer is often: “The state is requiring this.”

Eliminating parking requirements, allowing more flexibility in housing types, encouraging mixed uses of buildings in areas that can be walked or biked — these are proven ways to bring active transportation and cleaner air to our city, and they are now being applied to the East Albany Plan.

“Would Albany have made these changes without a mandate from the state?” is a question that can never be answered.

But averting catastrophe by limiting damage to our shared environment is a call we must heed and should have heeded long ago — back in 1970 — our first Earth Day. That it has taken this long to begin redesigning our cities is a sad comment on our enslavement to comfort and convenience.

But let us at least begin.