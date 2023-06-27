While the 2023 legislative session has demonstrated the deep divisions between the major parties in Oregon, legislators are now back together to address issues of common concern.

One issue upon which all agree is that they want Oregon to have a thriving economy. That’s the purpose of HB 2763, which would establish a task force to study options and make recommendations for legislation to establish a state bank.

This is an idea whose time has come, and all Oregonians need to know the remarkable potential of public banking. Whether or not the task force bill passes in this session, the push for public banking is not going away.

Imagine a bank whose sole purpose was to serve the needs of Oregonians. The state and municipal governments could deposit their funds in this bank, which would provide financing for projects that serve the public good.

Instead of putting public assets in untrustworthy “too big to fail” banks, our tax dollars would stay in the state, where they could be used to build a strong economy. Such a state bank would not only pay better interest than governments get from Wall Street banks, but also pay dividends to the state on profits instead of sending them to Wall Street to enrich Wall Street stockholders and executives.

Like any bank, a state bank would be able to lend up to 10 times its available capital. However, the charter of the bank would require it to make those loans within the state and to projects that serve the public good, such as low-interest financing for infrastructure projects. These are often ones that the Big Banks won’t touch, especially in rural areas, because they are not sufficiently profitable.

When those banks do decide to finance a bond, interest and fees can easily double its cost over 30 years. State bank loans can also be used to fund projects that address problems, such as affordable housing.

And these loans generate a return to the bank, a share of which could go back into the state coffers, where it can be used to fund essential needs such as education.

Got the idea? Then you understand the basics of how state banks operate. If it sounds too good to be true, then you haven’t heard of the Bank of North Dakota.

Established in 1919 during the Progressive Era, it has proven so successful that it continues to have strong support in that deeply conservative state. It’s little wonder when you consider that between 2008 and 2020, it doubled its assets while other banks were struggling, and last year increased its loan portfolio to $5.4 billion.

An Oregon State Bank would not be identical to the Bank of North Dakota, but it would operate on similar principles. There are many ways to set up and operate a public bank, and there are key decisions to be made that will determine how it is capitalized and what services it will offer.

One thing is certain: It will not compete with local banks or credit unions. Instead, it will cooperate with them to enable them to offer loans they cannot currently offer.

Public banks are not socialist. They actually increase competition by allowing smaller financial institutions to flourish in an environment dominated by increasingly monopolistic Wall Street banks.

Let your legislators know that you support this essential first step in exploring how to reap the benefits of a state bank in Oregon. For more information, go to the websites of the Oregon Public Banking Alliance and the Public Banking Institute.