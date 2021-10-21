As I See It: Several reasons why universal health would benefit state, country

There are several reasons why universal health care would benefit our state and our country that don’t tend to make it into the paper, and I’d like to highlight some of them.
Employment: Large employers (private and public) face millions of dollars in health care costs for their employees. Can you imagine the kinds of programs, products, services and jobs they could create if they weren’t saddled with this outside expense? Our economy would boom like never before. And small business owners wouldn’t be put in the terrible position of choosing between making a living and keeping their employees healthy.
Infant mortality: In a recent comparison based on the U.S. census and data from the United Nations, it was found that the United States has the highest rate of infant mortality of any industrialized nation: 37th of 37.
We have the most expensive health care system on earth, so why are so many children, and their families, struggling? Why aren’t we demanding something better? And why, in a nation so concerned about the issue of abortion, do we allow ourselves to have a health care system that fails our children in their first year after birth?
Skimming off the top: Insurance companies insure only those who are at the least risk for costing them money. Medicare insures the elderly. Medicaid insures the poor. The Veterans Administration covers our veterans. So private insurance has to work only with those Americans from whom they are most likely to profit.
Advantage programs: Medicare Advantage programs are really disadvantage programs. This is where you give an insurance company control of your Medicare dollars and they try to keep as much of it for themselves as possible, often denying treatments and drug therapies and always paying doctors far less than their usual fees, causing many doctors and clinics to refuse to see Americans with Medicare Advantage insurance.
Bureaucracy: The popular belief is that government-run systems are full of bureaucratic inefficiency, but in fact our private insurers have saddled our health care system with 70,000 insurance codes to work through. The average doctor now spends three or four hours a day struggling with insurance companies, and has to hire administrative assistants to help.
Imagine how many more patients they could serve, and how much money would be saved, if there was just one holder and payer of the money, and that one payer was not for profit. The savings in time, money and health would be tremendous.
Americans deserve a system that values life more than profits. Therefore we must change our system. For information on how to make this happen, look up Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates.
Mark Weiss is chair of Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates, a group working for universal health care in the state of Oregon. He has been a counselor in the community for many years, first for Old Mill Center for Children and Families, and then for 27 years at Linn-Benton Community College, where he has most recently been teaching infant and child development.