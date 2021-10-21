As I See It: Several reasons why universal health would benefit state, country

Advantage programs: Medicare Advantage programs are really disadvantage programs. This is where you give an insurance company control of your Medicare dollars and they try to keep as much of it for themselves as possible, often denying treatments and drug therapies and always paying doctors far less than their usual fees, causing many doctors and clinics to refuse to see Americans with Medicare Advantage insurance.

Bureaucracy: The popular belief is that government-run systems are full of bureaucratic inefficiency, but in fact our private insurers have saddled our health care system with 70,000 insurance codes to work through. The average doctor now spends three or four hours a day struggling with insurance companies, and has to hire administrative assistants to help.

Imagine how many more patients they could serve, and how much money would be saved, if there was just one holder and payer of the money, and that one payer was not for profit. The savings in time, money and health would be tremendous.

Americans deserve a system that values life more than profits. Therefore we must change our system. For information on how to make this happen, look up Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates.

Mark Weiss is chair of Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates, a group working for universal health care in the state of Oregon. He has been a counselor in the community for many years, first for Old Mill Center for Children and Families, and then for 27 years at Linn-Benton Community College, where he has most recently been teaching infant and child development.

