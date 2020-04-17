As I See It: Seeing beyond the now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his As I See It column from April 3, John Frohnmayer asks us to consider what we should be learning from these unusual days. So, what would I personally do differently "next time”? Well, maybe own less corporate stock and more mushrooms before it started. Consumer behaviors in the stock market, and at the corner market, tend to rely heavily on a continuation of the usual. We are not good at evaluating or planning for uncommon realities. We fear the uncommon and react by ignoring it.

Would we pay so much for corporate stocks if we took into account the remote possibility that they might suddenly be of little value? Would we be so quick to select less expensive supplies made far off if we understood that we were giving up the ability to get emergency supplies locally, later on? The personal self-interest upon which the free market works its magic depends on a time horizon, and humans are notoriously nearsighted.