The Second Amendment to our Constitution daily becomes a thornier problem as the number of violent deaths attributable to firearms soars, and our population remains widely split on solutions.

Broadly viewed, the populace is divided between those seeking legislation to remove the deadly weapons and their ammunition that are instrumental to the mayhem, and those who insist that the Second Amendment’s clause “… the right of the people to bear Arms shall not be infringed” is sacrosanct. Its first four words — “A well regulated Militia” — are largely being ignored.

This dispute arises as a consequence of a differing interpretation of this amendment, which was enacted when the nation was wholly different from how it is today. With no standing army, the nation then depended on “a well regulated Militia.”

The Constitution’s Article 1 Section 8 reveals the meaning of “well regulated Militia” and more. It states “The Congress shall have Power To …

“To provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress insurrections and repel invasions. To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia, and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the Service of the United States, reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress.”

Militias have become today’s National Guard, which in peacetime are under states’ jurisdictions subject to call-up by their governors in emergencies and to quell local disturbances. Other than members of the guard, the firearms possessors should not look to the Second Amendment for justification.

Consider too that the drafters of the Second Amendment had no inkling of today’s variety of firearms and their firepower, for it would be another half-century before Samuel Colt produced the revolver, capable of delivering multiple shots before reloading.

Prior to that, there was only the single-shot muzzle-loader rifle available for killing. Recent multiple killings would be unlikely with such a weapon. The Second Amendment is as much a relic of the 18th century as the muzzle-loader.

The preamble of our Constitution places the assurance of “domestic Tranquility” and promotion of “the general Welfare,” as essential in forming a “more perfect Union” to “secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”

The expectation expressed therein is finding its realization difficult due, in part, to the opposing factions over firearms control. It has become the elephant in the room that’s interfering with a rational discussion to seek a solution to the current rash of firearm killings.

As I see it, the Second Amendment is without merit in the 21st century, and, in fact, is a deterrent to securing “a more perfect Union.” It ought to be repealed. The repeal of an amendment to the U.S. Constitution is not without precedent. The 18th Amendment (1919) was repealed by the 21st Amendment (1933) to end a period of lawlessness brought on by Prohibition. What say you?