As I See It: Schools need COVID liability

I am writing this not only as a parent whose children attend public school but from an individual school board member perspective. Having talked to many community members and seeing it for myself, the need to open our schools is crucial; however, we must do it in a safe and guided way.

I am urging our legislators — Rep. Boshart Davis, Rep. Rayfield, Rep. Wilde, Rep. Gomberg and Sen. Gelser — that even though there are clear standards for reopening classrooms in Oregon schools, we need legislators to provide clear direction about the legal liability related to COVID-19. It is especially important that the Legislature act to clarify that districts are only liable in cases of negligence and failure to follow state and federal procedures.

Despite the schools' best efforts in teaching our children, distance learning does not replace what can be provided in the classroom. I am seeing that with my own children. However, without clear legislative action to address COVID-19-related lawsuits, it will be difficult for many districts to expand the reopening to more than limited in-person instruction or hybrid model. Schools’ liability insurance policies do not offer coverage for the risk of unintentional spread of COVID-19, which means that one lawsuit could severely impact a district’s finances, and impact the ability to serve our children.