As I See It: Schools need COVID liability

I am writing this not only as a parent whose children attend public school but from an individual school board member perspective. Having talked to many community members and seeing it for myself, the need to open our schools is crucial; however, we must do it in a safe and guided way.
I am urging our legislators — Rep. Boshart Davis, Rep. Rayfield, Rep. Wilde, Rep. Gomberg and Sen. Gelser — that even though there are clear standards for reopening classrooms in Oregon schools, we need legislators to provide clear direction about the legal liability related to COVID-19. It is especially important that the Legislature act to clarify that districts are only liable in cases of negligence and failure to follow state and federal procedures.
Despite the schools' best efforts in teaching our children, distance learning does not replace what can be provided in the classroom. I am seeing that with my own children. However, without clear legislative action to address COVID-19-related lawsuits, it will be difficult for many districts to expand the reopening to more than limited in-person instruction or hybrid model. Schools’ liability insurance policies do not offer coverage for the risk of unintentional spread of COVID-19, which means that one lawsuit could severely impact a district’s finances, and impact the ability to serve our children.
We have seen that when organizations or agencies, such as the Boys & Girls Club, take the precautions of screening measures for COVID-19, transmissions and outbreaks are few. We can and are able to do that same type of screening process with our schools. We know that it can be done in a safe and secure way; we just need legislators to do their part to guide and protect our schools.
This is why I urge you to contact your legislators and let them know that schools need clear direction and protection about the legal liability related to COVID-19. Legislators must take action now; our children’s education and future depend on it!
I would also like to thank our teachers, educators, specialists and school administrators for the efforts that they have put into helping families, like my own, in navigating distance learning. Thank you for all that you are doing!
Miriam G. Cummins sits on the board of the Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District. This essay represents her own perspective and is not intended as a reflection of the board's views.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.