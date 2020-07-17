As I See It: Safe Camp needs community advisory committee

On Tuesday, after months of postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Benton County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the conditional use permit allowing the First Congregational United Church of Christ to continue operating Safe Camp, a transitional tent and microshelter community for the unhoused, on their property on West Hills Road in Corvallis. The church is in a residential neighborhood which is served by the West Hills Neighborhood Association.
Safe Camp began in July of 2019 when 21 houseless individuals camped on the small western portion of the church’s property, which is actually on county property, just outside city limits. The church decided to host these individuals and was granted temporary permits by the county to do so. As part of their hosting responsibilities, the church developed a code of conduct for the individuals residing in Safe Camp and required each resident to agree to comply with the code or risk eviction. However, there has been no oversight, standards for health and safety, or enforcement provided by the county or the city.
For the last year, the West Hills Neighborhood Association has found itself in the unenviable and extremely difficult position of handling relations between the church as site host of Safe Camp and the surrounding neighborhood. As reported in the Gazette-Times in March of 2020, several housed neighbors were not in favor of having Safe Camp in the neighborhood, “citing concerns about sanitation, crime, noise, fire and other issues.” The single meeting held between the housed neighbors and the church was unproductive at best and hostile at worst. Because of this, the executive board of the neighborhood association assumed all responsibility for handling relations between the neighborhood and the church regarding Safe Camp, fielding all concerns, complaints and disputes, attempting conflict resolution with limited success. No matter how many complex issues they dealt with, the West Hills Neighborhood Association had no authority to effect any change or to establish guidelines that would reduce the conflict between the site host and the housed neighbors.
In seeking to understand how to bridge the gap between surrounding neighborhoods and transitional housing communities, the executive board of the West Hills Neighborhood Association researched ways in which other cities and counties were handling these relationships. It was found that many cities and counties use community advisory committees with great success across Washington, in California and in Oregon. Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson spearheaded the formation of a joint stakeholder steering committee composed of neighbors in the immediate vicinity and shelter management to support a shelter on Foster Road in Portland. Since the formation of that steering committee, there have been no issues of conflict between the site and neighborhood.
Community advisory committees are so successful because they bring the site community and the neighborhood community together in a collaborative way to assess what changes need to be made to help mitigate negative impacts on either entity. The committee is given the authority to establish the standards that will work to address the needs of the site residents and the neighborhood residents and, therefore, is able to solve community problems as they arise in real time.
The West Hills Neighborhood Association is proposing that the Benton County Planning Commission require (as part of the conditional use permit for Safe Camp) that the First Congregational United Church of Christ partner with the surrounding residential community to form a joint community advisory committee. This committee would work to improve communication, minimize conflict and provide real-time problem solving, increasing the chance for long-term success of Safe Camp.
Working to minimize unnecessary conflict from the beginning is a win-win for all concerned.
Terri Homer is a member of the West Hills Neighborhood Association. She wrote this opinion piece on behalf of the board.
