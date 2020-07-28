As I See It: Ray valued growth over affordability

At the time of his growth mandate, the cost of tuition and housing were roughly equal, so the cost of an OSU degree would have been cut roughly in half. A staggering thought (conversely, as a result of his no-housing approach, rent now far outstrips tuition costs, ballooning the cost of a degree). And then there's the environmental impact of placing students on campus and the communitywide impact of freeing up housing.

When I presented this idea to Ray, he dismissed it with a simple “students don’t want to live on campus,” which was demonstrably wrong as, at the same time, students were actively protesting his decision to close down OSU's co-op housing. This was by far the most popular on-campus housing, not because students want to live on campus, but because it was by far the most affordable. That’s what Ray, from his removed position of wealth, misses.

Students want affordable education foremost, but when on-campus costs just as much as off-campus does, yeah, most choose to live off campus. I imagine he's right about many students, though. Those whose families can afford high tuition in particular (the same students he's focused recruiting efforts towards). But the students whom free housing would serve are the exact ones our state schools are designed for: those who aspire to lift themselves up through higher education.