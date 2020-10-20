As I See It: Psychologist endorses psilocybin measure

I have been a practicing psychologist in Corvallis serving the people of the mid-valley for over 20 years, and during that time I believe I have helped many people deal with mental health struggles and live more meaningful and productive lives. Unfortunately, I also know that the tools available to address mental health problems are not always enough to stem people’s suffering. About two-thirds of people receiving psychotherapy or daily medications see improvement, while one-third fail to benefit. Further, the system that provides for mental health care is very flawed and leaves many people lacking access to vital services. Recent studies show that Oregon ranks below half of all states in access to mental health care, while at the same time the rates of depression are second-highest in the nation.
In this time of enormous upheaval, our health challenges are even more acute. The pandemic alone is reported to have significantly increased the prevalence of mental health conditions, particularly among people with limited access to mental health care. These are also the people most susceptible to coronavirus and the least likely to have a safety net for an economic or housing emergency such as dislocation from the fires.
That’s the bad news. But there is also good news. There is a revolution happening in mental health care. Oregon has the opportunity to be a leader in implementing a new approach that can bring improvements to the lives of many who have not benefited from existing treatments and increased access to care for those often denied vital services. Measure 109, the Psilocybin Services Initiative, would create a structured, regulated system for safely and effectively providing groundbreaking mental health care to Oregonians so urgently in need of help.
A quickly growing body of evidence is showing the promise of psilocybin therapy. Clinical results so far have shown safety and efficacy, even for the one-third of people with “treatment-resistant” conditions. In peer-reviewed studies conducted at research institutions such as Johns Hopkins, NYU, and UCLA, people suffering from treatment-resistant depression or anxiety, substance use disorder, and other similar conditions have experienced significant and lasting reduction in symptoms after just one or two sessions of psilocybin-assisted therapy. The results are so promising that trials are now underway at Stanford, Yale, Emory, and many other leading universities, and the FDA has designated psilocybin therapy a “breakthrough treatment” for depression.
The benefit that ordinary Oregonians could glean by having access to this therapy is impossible to overstate. Cancer patients who experience anxiety in the face of a terminal diagnosis, veterans grappling with reintegrating into civilian life, firefighters who have been fighting day and night to protect our homes, frontline health care workers who have been risking their lives to treat people with coronavirus: all would have the important option to choose this therapy as a way to overcome their personal struggles. Measure 109 would not take away any existing treatments, but would add to them a powerful new option for mental health treatment.
Oregonians are suffering — some like never before — and we have the opportunity to rise to the challenge. The pharmaceutical industry makes billions on the status quo, but current mental health care options have proven inadequate for many in need. A vote for Measure 109 is a vote to make this powerful new tool available to suffering Oregonians and their health care providers, because the status quo is simply not adequately serving our citizens.
Please vote “Yes” on Measure 109.
Dr. Daniel Golletz is a licensed psychologist and co-owner of Peak Psychological Services in Corvallis, specializing in assessment and treatment of anxiety, depression, ADHD and related concerns.
