As I See It: Pandemics in perspective

“Deaths Reach New High in State,” reported the May 6, 1959, Gazette-Times. There were 67 deaths due to respiratory illness, and another 82 deaths with the illness a complicating factor. That's 149 deaths due wholly or in part to flu in a single month, and the story rated only a short column at the bottom of the front page. The big headline news was “Committee Eyes $10,000 for County Fair Program.”
I came across this story by accident while I was researching something else, and I couldn’t help wondering why the influenza pandemic going on in 1959 was just another “ho-hum” story. Today, coronavirus stories are headline news. As of today (April 17) Oregon has had 1,736 cases of COVID-19 and 64 direct and indirect deaths due to COVID-19 in two months. Considering that today’s Oregon population is double what it was in 1959, if the coronavirus effects were as bad as the 1959 flu we would have four times as many deaths in the two-month period.
Don’t misunderstand me — the coronavirus pandemic is serious. I suspect the reason why we haven’t had 250 deaths in Oregon in the last month is because we are taking strict measures to prevent its spread — something that was not done in 1959. The virus apparently is far more virulent and pathogenic than the 1959 influenza, and without our precautions many more would die.
But why was the 1959 pandemic viewed as just another flu? In 1959 there were 52,622 cases of influenza in Oregon. Looking through other newspaper stories from 1957 through 1960, I found numerous reports of polio, influenza, pneumonia, measles and hepatitis epidemics in Oregon, and smallpox, cholera and yellow fever epidemics overseas. In Oregon new cases of respiratory diseases totaling 2,500 to 4,500 per week happened sometime almost every year!
Epidemics were common 60 years ago. In 1957 an Asian flu pandemic spread around the world, causing huge fatalities. The U.S. per capita death rate was about 25% higher than today’s coronavirus pandemic. Half the fatalities were children, and the other half were the elderly. Many families lost children or parents — or both, and that was especially traumatic.
The U.S. has 632,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far this year. In 1957, 20 million people contracted Asian flu in the U.S., and in January 1960 over a million people were infected with Asian flu in Los Angeles in just two weeks. So far COVID-19 seems pretty tame by comparison, thanks to the preventative measures we have adopted.
Today severe epidemics and pandemics are unusual. Scientists have developed vaccines that have largely eliminated many of the diseases that plagued the U.S. 60 years ago. And we have drugs that reduce the severity of infections. So what was just another pandemic in the 1950s is headline news today.
Phil Hays has a BS in bacteriology and a PhD in microbiology. He operated a medical microbiology laboratory in the 1970s. More recently he worked for Alpha Omega Computer Systems in Corvallis designing electronics instruments for science and industry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.