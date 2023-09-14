To Oregon State’s Athletic Powers That Be:

I'll start with a prediction. In a few years, the Pac-12’s perennial football-power schools — USC, Stanford, Oregon and Washington — will be the doormats of the distant conferences they are joining in 2024.

The reason has nothing to do with money. These teams will be paid television royalties in line with the country’s other top programs.

The reduction in power and status will be caused by human factors — the fatigue of endless long-distance travel, the overall superiority of their East Coast and Midwest rivals and the lack of an enthusiastic home fan base.

Who, in L.A., really cares if the Minnesota Gophers are coming to town? Why should anybody in New Jersey get excited about playing UCLA, another Pac-12 Conference jumper, during the regular season?

These factors affect that other bottom line, seldom discussed in big money negotiations: the well-being and psychology of the athletes which, ultimately, determines their performance.

Oregon State is now in a no-choice/choice position. It has no choice, for now, but to keep its football program. The roughly $45 million in bond payments due on its newly remodeled stadium means that facility will have to generate as much revenue as possible going forward.

OSU also has no choice but to make a move to a different conference, such as the Mountain West, or to try to revive the old Pac-12 by adding new, competitive schools, such as San Diego State. (Its also possible that, for the TV money, the Mountain West could change its name and become the new “Pac-X.”)

But Oregon State does have a choice to make, and that’s whether to “shop local,” or, if offered, join an East Coast, Midwest or Southeast conference. The right choice is simple: Stay in your home region!

The lure of that media pot of gold at the end of the rainbow that most other Pac-12 schools are chasing is an illusion. Over time the new super conferences of college football, trying to model themselves on the nationwide, professional National Football League, will find their viewership eroding, and that gold will lose its glitter as fights over shrinking revenues become bitter.

There is only one NFL to entertain national audiences, only so many pickups and cans of beer that can be purchased, no matter how much they are advertised, and only so many hours each week for watching football.

The climate crisis is another reason — hardly ever mentioned by the numerous sports pundits who have weighed in on the national conference realignments — that colleges, especially Oregon State, should stay and play in their own regions.

Oregon State has a world-class climatology faculty, and excels in other environmental sciences. It would behoove the school to reinforce, rather than sever, the connection between its student-athletes and one of its primary academic missions.

But if it schedules several hundred annual cross-country flights for athletes and their attendant coaches, cheerleaders, band, media and fans to attend sports events, how can the university tell any of its students it cares about their future?

In the long run, Oregon State, and its students, graduates and community will be better off if it stays home. Become part of a rebuilt viable sports league comprised of regional rivals — a new “Pac-X” — just as its forerunner, Oregon State College, did more than 100 years ago when it joined the old Pacific Coast Conference and became eligible to compete for a spot in the Rose Bowl.